Hemingways names Ross Evans CEO

Hemmingways new CEO Ross Evans. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Hemingways Group has appointed Ross Evans its new chief executive to help the firm in its recovery plan. He will take up the new position next month, replacing Alastair Addison.

Evans joined the Hemingways Group in 2016 and served as operations director for over five years.

Group Chairman Dicky Evans said Evans will be responsible for the management of the Hemingways Group which includes its Collection luxury hotel division, Express Travel Group and Hemingways Expeditions, and expressed confidence in the new CEO.