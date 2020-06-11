×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Hemingways names Ross Evans CEO

By Awal Mohammed | March 12th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Hemmingways new CEO Ross Evans. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Hemingways Group has appointed Ross Evans its new chief executive to help the firm in its recovery plan. He will take up the new position next month, replacing Alastair Addison.

Evans joined the Hemingways Group in 2016 and served as operations director for over five years.

Group Chairman Dicky Evans said Evans will be responsible for the management of the Hemingways Group which includes its Collection luxury hotel division, Express Travel Group and Hemingways Expeditions, and expressed confidence in the new CEO.

Related Topics
Ross Evans Hemingways Group
Share this story
Previous article
NBK cleared to sell tycoon’s property
Next article
County eyes value addition

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Counties to get additional Sh26b
Counties to get additional Sh26b

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

1 day ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

8 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

9 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

11 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Omar ordered to testify in inquest into Tecra’s death

Omar ordered to testify in inquest into Tecra’s death

Paul Ogemba 1 hour ago
Dar issues threats over rumours on Magufuli

Dar issues threats over rumours on Magufuli

Daniel Wesangula and Reuters 1 hour ago
Tourism: From billion dollars in earnings to trickle of coins

Tourism: From billion dollars in earnings to trickle of coins

Macharia Kamau 1 hour ago
MCAs close in on Sh146m car grant

MCAs close in on Sh146m car grant

Josphat Thiong'o 1 hour ago

More stories

Counties to get additional Sh26b

By Frankline Sunday
Counties to get additional Sh26b

NBK cleared to sell tycoon’s property

By Kamau Muthoni
NBK cleared to sell tycoon’s property

Kenya backtracks on maize import ban as traders protest

By Simon Oyeng’ and Jennifer Anyango
Kenya backtracks on maize import ban as traders protest

Death traps: Why you could pay for abandoned excavation

By Peter Theuri
Death traps: Why you could pay for abandoned excavation

Woman in Sh4b deal can’t recall bank accounts

By Moses Nyamori
Woman in Sh4b deal can’t recall bank accounts

Business was good for a few in spite of the Covid-19 crisis

By Peter Theuri
Business was good for a few in spite of the Covid-19 crisis

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.