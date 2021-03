A section of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) train at Syokimau in Nairobi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) takes over the ticketing, security and fuelling operations of the Standard Gauge Railways (SGR) from Chinese firm Afristar.

The takeover process will be completed by May 2022.

Earlier last year, the ticketing operations were riddled with scandals where Africa Star Railways (Afristar), the Chinese operator of the SGR line, was accused of running largely unchecked operations where train cabins would routinely be artificially fully booked.

More to follow.

Read More