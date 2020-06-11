×
Zoom says users issues likely from localized internet glitch

By Reuters | March 3rd 2021 at 23:03:49 GMT +0300

Some Zoom Video Communications Inc users were unable to join meetings on the video-conferencing platform on Wednesday, which was likely due to a localized internet service issue, the company said.

The platform has seen a meteoric rise in users, thanks to remote work and online learning against the backdrop of stay-at-home orders.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed nearly 2,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Zoom at its peak at 9 a.m. ET.

Separately, telecom operator Verizon Communication Inc’s internet services were affected, with nearly 5,400 users registering complaints at 10 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector.

Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read More

In January, thousands of users across the U.S. East Coast faced widespread internet outage from providers including Verizon, which disrupted services offered by Google, Amazon, Zoom, Slack and other technology firms.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

