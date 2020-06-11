×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Battle for Weston hotel starts as court rules against Ruto

By Kamau Muthoni | March 4th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday lost the first round of a court battle filed by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) on the land where his Weston Hotel stands.

In June last year Weston urged Justice Benard Eboso to dismiss KCAA’s case arguing that the Environment and Lands Court had no powers to hear it.

The hotel said KCAA had defied National Lands Commission’s (NLC) orders to conclude negotiations on the land after which Dr Ruto would compensate it.

Weston argued that the only way the agency would approach the court was through an appeal and not a fresh case.

Read More

While disagreeing with the hotel, Justice Eboso said that the court had powers to hear cases emanating from the commission. The judge ordered parties to prepare to tell their side of the story on July 12.

“The application dated June 16, 2020, is hereby dismissed, costs in the course,” ruled Justice Eboso.

Weston argued that KCAA ought to abandon its quest to recover the land and instead accept payment.

In the case, Ruto’s stand for payment was a departure from the initial defense that the hotel was the legitimate owner of the property.

Weston Ltd had argued that NLC’s order issued on January 21, last year, that it should pay for the land was unfair because it legally acquired the contested plot and should not be compelled to pay for the same a second time.

The hotel sought to conclude negotiations that would determine how much it will pay KCAA for the 0.773-hectare land opposite Wilson Airport. A fresh valuation of the land was to be done to estimate how much Ruto was to pay before NLC regularises the title to Weston Ltd.

Citing NLC’s orders, Weston, through lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, asked the court to strike out the case “because KCAA has not exhausted the remedies offered by the commission.”

Weston Ltd argued that KCAA’s case is frivolous based on the doctrine of exhaustion of remedies. The principle states that a person challenging a decision must first pursue the available solutions offered to him or her before seeking a review or setting them aside. The lawyer said the NLC’s orders were couched in mandatory terms that the aggrieved party was to follow “to the tail end.”

Weston also accused KCAA of abusing the court process by allegedly filing multiple claims over the property in different forums.

“The determination of the dispute between the petitioner and the second respondent (Weston) had already been made by a commission of competent jurisdiction. This, coupled with the express and mandatory provision of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, and the NLC Act that expressly provide for a detailed process of how to handle the disputes of the genre before this court. The same cannot be ignored or wished away by the petitioner herein and the court,” the application filed on June 16, 2020, read in part.

Weston’s application was supported by Priority Limited, a firm that is alleged to have been the initial owner of the contested land.

The company, through lawyer Katwa Kigen, argued that KCAA prosecuted a case against Weston before the NLC and obtained a valid judgment, hence it would not be able to initiate another case against the same parties.

“The petitioner’s claim is res judicata in toto in the face of lack of an appeal from the NLC’s adjudication and the decision of the selfsame dispute. The petitioner’s petition is an abuse of the court process, including the proceedings available at the NLC,” reads Priority’s reply filed on July 1.

Related Topics
William Ruto KCAA Kenya Civil Aviation Authority NLC
Share this story
Previous article
Why Covid jab got cold reception at airport
Next article
Don’t vote for a party, vote for best candidate

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Nothing will stop my visits to Mt Kenya, DP declares
Nothing will stop my visits to Mt Kenya, DP declares

LATEST STORIES

Logistics firm suspends port delay levies
Logistics firm suspends port delay levies

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

16 hours ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

1 day ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

3 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

9 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Public land: Separating the facts from common myths

Public land: Separating the facts from common myths

Peter Theuri 8 hours ago
How politics has injured quality of our graduates

How politics has injured quality of our graduates

Babere Kerata Chacha 8 hours ago
Murder at the altar: When men of the cloth turn into killers

Murder at the altar: When men of the cloth turn into killers

Daniel Wesangula 8 hours ago
Eviction: Tough rules beckon landlords

Eviction: Tough rules beckon landlords

Frankline Sunday 8 hours ago

More stories

Zoom says users issues likely from localized internet glitch

By Reuters
Zoom says users issues likely from localized internet glitch

GM extends production cuts due to chip shortage

By Reuters
GM extends production cuts due to chip shortage

Increasing scope of crypto trading during pandemic

By Agency
Increasing scope of crypto trading during pandemic

Sh944m case put on hold

By Kamau Muthoni
Sh944m case put on hold

Kenya Power eyes electric cars share

By Fredrick Obura
Kenya Power eyes electric cars share

Isiolo challenged to create enabling environment for emergencies

By Fredrick Obura
Isiolo challenged to create enabling environment for emergencies

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.