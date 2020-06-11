×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya Power bets on electric cars to boost fortunes

By Fredrick Obura | March 2nd 2021 at 14:59:52 GMT +0300

Kenya Power building (PHOTO: Courtesy)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya Power has trained its eyes on transport angling for a pie of the growing electronic cars industry.

In the last few years, the phenomenon of electric motorisation or e-mobility has grown exponentially, electronic vehicles are estimated at over 7.2 million and electric motorcycles at over 65,000 globally.

The growth is primarily being driven by the adoption of progressive green energy policies by global leaders, as the world rallies to save the planet from further environmental degradation due to human activity.

On Tuesday, Kenya Power exuded confidence in the new development and banks on partnerships to power the new machines and offer Kenya the opportunity to drive clean cars.

“We are committed to providing clean, reliable and quality electricity to our customers as we embrace the opportunities presented by electric motorization,” said Bernard Ngugi, Chief Executive Officer Kenya Power.

“We have partnered with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to lead the implementation of the Electric Mobility Programme in Kenya. I am glad that today we are on course in the journey of actualising the program. This initiative is well-aligned to our business of creating demand and sale of electricity,” he said

The programme, currently in the pilot phase, will spearhead the adoption of zero emissions’ electric motorbikes which will be attached to Kenya Power’s meter reading and revenue collection teams in Kiambu, Githunguri, Limuru, Naivasha and Ruai.

Kenya Power which currently has 8 million customers across the country is also relying on the ministry of Housing and Urban Development which has made provisions for external charging ports to be incorporated into the building standards to support e-mobility charging at residential premises.

Last week the company said its profit after tax for the first six months trading period ended December 31, 2020 fell by 80 per cent, hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
The power distributor said its net profit fell to Sh138 million for six months from Sh692 million in the same period of 2019.
It blamed the loss on the effects of Covid-19 restrictions last year that depressed its sales.
Revenue from contracted customers fell marginally to Sh69 billion last year from Sh69.6 billion in the same period of the previous year.
The firm said the measures put in place by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus suppressed demand for electricity and revenue collection.

Related Topics
Kenya Power Green Energy
Share this story
Previous article
Solskjaer is ignoring Ferguson’s most repeated phrase – Man United legend
Next article
Security guard killed, digital literacy gadgets stolen

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Firm's decision to reduce diesel plants laudable
Firm's decision to reduce diesel plants laudable

LATEST STORIES

President Kenyatta eulogises late Juja MP Waititu as a patriotic servant leader
President Kenyatta eulogises late Juja MP Waititu as a patriotic servant leader

CHECKPOINT

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

51 minutes ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

2 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

7 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

26 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why water in Lake Elementaita is turning pink

Why water in Lake Elementaita is turning pink

Carolyne Chebet 2 hours ago
Mobius shifts gears in elusive search for ideal Kenyan made car

Mobius shifts gears in elusive search for ideal Kenyan made car

Wainaina Wambu 15 hours ago
The problem with PPP deals

The problem with PPP deals

Domnic Omondi 15 hours ago
How ‘sleepy’ Kakamega town got its groove back

How ‘sleepy’ Kakamega town got its groove back

Simon Oyeng’ 15 hours ago

More stories

Isiolo challenged to create enabling environment for emergencies

By Fredrick Obura
Isiolo challenged to create enabling environment for emergencies

JKIA, MIA awarded for customer service excellence

By Fredrick Obura
JKIA, MIA awarded for customer service excellence

Bank to pay loan defaulter for auctioning his property

By Everlyne Kwamboka
Bank to pay loan defaulter for auctioning his property

KeNHA to review design of Sh33b road project

By Jacinta Mutura
KeNHA to review design of Sh33b road project

Lessons from price fluctuations

By Agency
Lessons from price fluctuations

Audit: County spent Sh319m on local travel

By Stephen Rutto
Audit: County spent Sh319m on local travel

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.