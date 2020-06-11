×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nigerian venture fund invests in local fintech startup Popote

By Peter Theuri | March 2nd 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Popote Founder and Chief Executive Sam Wanjohi said the capital injection will help fund the expansion of the payment platform. [Courtesy]

Nigerian investment fund GreenHouse Capital has invested in Kenyan start-up Popote Innovations. Popote provides financial technology-driven solutions.

The company’s product, the Popote Pay platform enables businesses to handle their outgoing payments digitally, supported by easier workflow such as budgeting, payment initiation, authorisations, record keeping and accounting.

GreenHouse’s investment in Popote comes at a time when the latter is seeking to address a worrying trend in both the formal and informal business sector in Africa, where over 90 per cent of expenses are still paid in cash and cheques despite the risks and delays among other problems.

The firm did not however reveal the amount invested. Popote Founder and Chief Executive Sam Wanjohi said the capital injection will help fund expansion of the payment platform and help reduce risks and fraud.

Authorisation history

“Popote Pay allows businesses to make payments digitally through a process such that upon completion, the transaction history includes explanation notes, attachments, authorisation history... The convenience of accounting at the moment of payment means businesses are always on top of their expenses and can more easily prepare management or audited accounts.”

He said Popote plans to see businesses use its solution, starting with petty cash, then upgrading to suppliers, utilities, wages, payroll and taxes.

“The high rate of failure of African businesses is largely as a result of poor expense management or internal funds misappropriation,” says Wanjohi.

“With Popote Pay, employees can be empowered to use company money with strict limits. While in the field, they can pay via mobile money for taxis, fuel and lunch. The office has real-time visibility. This is much safer than giving cash allowances and processing expense reimbursements.”

Related Topics
GreenHouse Capital Popote Innovations
Share this story
Previous article
Elders blame politicians for prolonged land tussle
Next article
De Gea pinpoints Man Utd's crucial failing in their goalless draw at Chelsea

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Everton win at Goodison as Richarlison sinks Southampton
Everton win at Goodison as Richarlison sinks Southampton

CHECKPOINT

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

1 day ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

7 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

25 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Mobius shifts gears in elusive search for ideal Kenyan made car

Mobius shifts gears in elusive search for ideal Kenyan made car

Wainaina Wambu 1 hour ago
The problem with PPP deals

The problem with PPP deals

Domnic Omondi 1 hour ago
Covid vaccines: Why this is an injection of politics

Covid vaccines: Why this is an injection of politics

Allan Mungai 1 hour ago
People to watch in the distribution of Covid-19 jab

People to watch in the distribution of Covid-19 jab

Mercy Kahenda 1 hour ago

More stories

Trade within East Africa drops by 30pc

By Antony Gitonga
Trade within East Africa drops by 30pc

New WTO chief calls for tripling of vaccine production

By Reuters
New WTO chief calls for tripling of vaccine production

Bar owners protest 2020 license fees

By Joackim Bwana
Bar owners protest 2020 license fees

Goldenscape victims give DCI 30 days or sue over Sh18.9b investment

By Edwin Nyarangi
Goldenscape victims give DCI 30 days or sue over Sh18.9b investment

High bills persist as reliance on costly power plants drops

By Macharia Kamau
High bills persist as reliance on costly power plants drops

Carbacid's bid to acquire BOC shares opens

By Correspondent
Carbacid's bid to acquire BOC shares opens

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.