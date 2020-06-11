×
Kebs in a countrywide tour to establish standards compliance

By Wainaina Wambu | March 1st 2021 at 14:30:46 GMT +0300

Kebs Managing Director Bernard Njiraini

The National Standards Council (NSC) is set for a series of grassroots visits to the Mt Kenya and Rift Valley regions this week for a fact-finding mission to establish the state of quality standards compliance.

The NSC is also the Board of Directors of the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) and is the policy-making body for supervising and controlling the administration and financial management of the Bureau.

NSC chairman Eng Bernard Ngore said that regional visits to other parts of the Country are also lined up as the NSC seeks to promote adherence to Standards, Metrology and Conformity Assessment Systems.

The visits, he added, will also provide a much needed public engagement platform geared at sensitising stakeholders on the National quality standards policies and regulations.

“The NSC is currently rolling out its strategic plan with specific emphasis on stakeholder engagements’ which will feature grassroots consultations to promote the uptake of quality standards including the ISO quality management system,” said Ngore.

From Monday to Wednesday, NSC will be in Meru and Nyeri counties. The NSC has scheduled courtesy call engagements to the respective County leadership teams with site visits to large manufacturing enterprises and small and medium enterprises.

On Thursday and Friday, the Council Members who will be accompanied on the five-day tour by the NSC Secretary, who is also the KEBS Managing Director Lt. Col. (Rtd) Bernard Njiraini and senior KEBS officials will be in the South Rift region with scheduled visits to Nakuru and Naivasha.

Last year, NSC recommended retaining the current enforcement based national quality management structures for the next fifteen years to facilitate capacity building of voluntary options.

