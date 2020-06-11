×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

G20 promises no let-up in stimulus, sees tax deal by summer

By Reuters | February 28th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Some of the containers waiting to be loaded into a ship at Mombasa Port. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

The world’s financial leaders have agreed to maintain expansionary policies to help economies survive the effects of Covid-19, and committed to a more multilateral approach to the twin coronavirus and economic crises.

The Italian presidency of the G20 group of the world’s top economies said the gathering of finance chiefs had pledged to work closely to accelerate a still fragile and uneven recovery.

“We agreed that any premature withdrawal of fiscal and monetary support should be avoided,” Daniele Franco, Italy’s finance minister, said after the video-linked meeting held by the G20 finance ministers and central bankers.

The US is readying Sh190 trillion ($1.9 trillion) in fiscal stimulus and the European Union has already put together more than Sh400 trillion (Euros 3 trillion) to keep its economies through lockdowns.

Read More

But despite the large sums, problems with the global rollout of vaccines and the emergence of new coronavirus variants mean the future path of the recovery remains uncertain. The G20 is “committed to scaling up international coordination to tackle current global challenges by adopting a stronger multilateral approach and focusing on a set of core priorities,” the Italian presidency said in a statement.

The meeting was the first since Joe Biden - who pledged to rebuild US cooperation in international bodies - US president, and significant progress appeared to have been made on the thorny issue of taxation of multinational firms, particularly web giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the G20 Washington had dropped the Trump administration’s proposal to let some companies opt out of new global digital tax rules, raising hopes for an agreement by summer.

The move was hailed as a breakthrough by Germany’s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire.

Scholz said Yellen told the G20 officials that Washington also planned to reform US minimum tax regulations in line with an OECD proposal for a global effective minimum tax. “This is a giant step forward,” Scholz said.

The G20 also discussed how to help the world’s poorest countries. On this front there was broad support for boosting the capital of the International Monetary Fund to help it provide more loans.

Related Topics
G20
Share this story
Previous article
You won’t stop me, Ruto now tells political rivals
Next article
Joho: Why I deserve the ODM ticket

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Biden should seek early G20 meeting, former US officials say
Biden should seek early G20 meeting, former US officials say

LATEST STORIES

Local motorcycle parts creating new jobs
Local motorcycle parts creating new jobs

CHECKPOINT

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

5 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

23 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Pyramid schemes: I lost my brother and Sh31m

Pyramid schemes: I lost my brother and Sh31m

Amos Kareithi 29 minutes ago
Pyramid Scheme: Former GSU officer narrates how he lost wife and son died by suicide

Pyramid Scheme: Former GSU officer narrates how he lost wife and son died by suicide

Amos Kareithi 29 minutes ago
Why fourth industrial era doesn’t require course specialisation

Why fourth industrial era doesn’t require course specialisation

XN Iraki 29 minutes ago
Flawed polls our Achilles’ Heel

Flawed polls our Achilles’ Heel

Barrack Muluka 1 day ago

More stories

Gig economy rains fire on digital taxi drivers

By Wainaina Wambu
Gig economy rains fire on digital taxi drivers

Queries as ministry takes over national fibre project from struggling Telkom

By Frankline Sunday
Queries as ministry takes over national fibre project from struggling Telkom

Sh5b agribiz programme to fund women, youth projects

By James Wanzala
Sh5b agribiz programme to fund women, youth projects

Airline CEOs urge White House support for greener aviation fuel

By Reuters
Airline CEOs urge White House support for greener aviation fuel

Airline reports rise in emergency medical evacuation

By Fredrick Obura
Airline reports rise in emergency medical evacuation

Cement maker cuts loss on lower costs

By Wainaina Wambu
Cement maker cuts loss on lower costs

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.