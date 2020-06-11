Regional leaders laud plans to build Sh1.2b cargo terminal

Nyanza governors led by Kisii Governor James Ongwae (in white coat) address the press in Kisumu on January 02,2020 over the planned discussion on BBI planned to take place in Kisii. [File, Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Governors from the Lake Region Economic Bloc have lauded plans to build a Sh1.2 billion cargo terminal at Kisumu International Airport.

The project, financed by the National Government, is aimed at boosting local, regional and global trade as well as cementing Kisumu status as a regional commercial hub.

Governors from the economic bloc, led by their chairman Wycliffe Oparanya (pictured), said plans to upgrade the cargo terminal will boost international flight business.

"The cargo terminal will no doubt positively influence and attract Foreign Direct Investment flows and boost international trade and tourism," said Oparanya.

Read More

According to the Kakamega governor, the upgrade will steer economic growth by creating an enabling environment for trade and investment. He challenged the 14 counties that make up the bloc to embark on massive production of horticultural products for export. The new terminal will handle 80 tonnes of cargo.

Also present at the talks were Kenya Airports Authority General Manager in charge of marketing and business development Jimmy Kibati, Jack Bwana (Manager Commercial Services) and KIA Manager Selina Gor.

"I urge farmers in the bloc to take advantage of the existing fresh produce market opportunities abroad and grow more produce for export," said Kibati.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

KAA in partnership with ground handling company, Tradewinds Aviation Services Limited, will build the new cargo terminal.

Oparanya was speaking during a consultative stakeholder meeting which was attended by Governors Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu) and James Ongwae (Kisii).

"The key objective of the bloc is to leverage economies of scale to optimise shared resources," he said.