×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Puzzle of two-month old firm that bagged Sh1b Kemsa deal

By Moses Nyamori | February 25th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Shop N Buy director James Cheluley when he appeared before the Public Investments Committee probing the Kemsa scandal at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, yesterday. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The director of a company told MPs probing the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) scandal that he registered a firm and within two months won Sh1 billion tender.

It also emerged that Shop N Buy, which is one of the major beneficiaries of the Kemsa tenders, only paid Sh687,000 as import tax despite telling the MPs that it shipped about 60 per cent of goods from China.

A document by Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner-General Githii Mburu to the committee indicates that the firm declared goods worth Sh10 million at the port.

Shop N Buy director James Cheluley yesterday faced tough questions from members of the Public Investment Committee (PIC), who suspected that there could be powerful individuals behind the company.

Read More

The firm, registered on February 14, 2020, was awarded contracts worth Sh1,030,000,000 in May 2020 to supply 100,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) and 100,000 KN95 masks.

The firm also supplied PPE to Bennets Ventures, Edumart Enterprises and Trade Shop, which in turn supplied to Kemsa at a profit.

In a previous session, the committee was told by the suspended Kemsa procurement director Charles Juma how they were under pressure from the suspended chief officer Jonah Manjari to draft a commitment letter to the firm amid reports that the document was backdated.

MP Hassan Omar (Mandera East) suspected that the firm was enlisted purposely to benefit from the Kemsa billions considering how the deal was fast-tracked. Correspondences between the firm and Kemsa chief officer were responded to within a span of a day, leading to the award of the tender.

“It is clear that this company was registered purposely for Covid-19 supplies. You cannot register a company and within a month you get a contract worth over Sh1 billion. It is shocking that the only document you have for this kind of contract is a commitment letter by Kemsa,” said Omar.

Ruaraka MP T J Kajwang and Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris said it was apparent that there could be other powerful forces behind the firm that ensured it benefited from the inflated contracts.

“Would you say it is so unreasonable to wonder the kind of person you are; that you can do all these without any god father? Are we being unfair to you when we say that you are a small fish being used by other big fish,” posed Kajwang.

Passaris said the speed with which the firm received response to its letter of intent to supply was suspicious and could have only happened with a powerful force behind it.

“You had your letter on 29th and on 30th you got a response. You did another letter and got a response within a day. You must be from a high office or you had someone pushing for you,” she said.

 

Unfairly linked

But Cheluley stated that he was his own man in securing the deal. He complained that he had been unfairly linked to top leaders, including Deputy President William Ruto and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

“It has been mentioned that DP Ruto supported me just because we come from the same region. During your sitting, I also saw the name of Senator Sakaja being mentioned,” he said.

PIC chairman Abdulswamad Nassir, however, clarified that the DP had not been mentioned in the committee’s proceedings. He also explained that Sakaja’s name was mentioned for having been at Kemsa chief officer’s office when the commitment letter was being drafted. He said there was, however, no documents linking him to the firm.

Related Topics
KEMSA Scandal Covid-19 in Kenya Graft
Share this story
Previous article
Governor case to be heard in Nairobi
Next article
Kanjama: IEBC admitted it did not verify BBI signatures

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kemsa Go, walk in and walk out with fat tender worth millions
Kemsa Go, walk in and walk out with fat tender worth millions

LATEST STORIES

Speakers Muturi, Lusaka barred from accepting Baringo MCAs' verdict on BBI Bill
Speakers Muturi, Lusaka barred from accepting Baringo MCAs' verdict on BBI Bill

CHECKPOINT

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

2 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

20 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Raila: I’ll give more cash to counties if elected

Raila: I’ll give more cash to counties if elected

Jacob Ng’etich and Moses Nyamori 9 hours ago
Covid-19 jab: Will the poor have a fair shot?

Covid-19 jab: Will the poor have a fair shot?

Dominic Omondi 9 hours ago
Dynamite or Excavator? Determining how to down edifices

Dynamite or Excavator? Determining how to down edifices

Peter Theuri 9 hours ago
It took 20 years of saving up to build our business

It took 20 years of saving up to build our business

Caroline Okello 1 day ago

More stories

State slashes cost of moving cargo to Naivasha by rail

By Macharia Kamau
State slashes cost of moving cargo to Naivasha by rail

Kemsa takes lead in service delivery through new systems

By Peter Theuri
Kemsa takes lead in service delivery through new systems

Tea prices drop amid glut, Covid

By Correspondent
Tea prices drop amid glut, Covid

Fight over Nakumatt Sh2b estate intensifies

By Frankline Sunday
Fight over Nakumatt Sh2b estate intensifies

Saccos sag under Sh4b unpaid dues

By Joackim Bwana
Saccos sag under Sh4b unpaid dues

Impact of the gig economy on e-commerce

By Sara Okuoro
Impact of the gig economy on e-commerce

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.