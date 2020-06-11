×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Student hostels edge out Murang’a chang’aa dens

By Boniface Gikandi | February 25th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

One of the hostels accommodating students of Murang’a University of Technology at St Mary Village. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

A village once notorious for illicit brews has been transformed into a thriving business hub on the outskirts of Murang’a town.

St Mary village has experienced an upturn in standards of living following the upgrading of Murang’a College of Technology into a university a few years ago.

The hilly area offered a conducive environment for illicit activities, which prompted construction of a police base at the nearby Kiharu estate to beef up security. 

But the construction of student hostels has reduced the need for police patrols in pursuit of bhang peddlers and merchants of illicit brews.

Read More

One resident, Mary Waiyego, said the price of land in the village that has been renamed St Mary Estate has shot up, with a quarter acre fetching between Sh4 million and Sh6 million.

“Initially, a plot was fetching between Sh150,000 and Sh200,000 as nobody wanted to be associated with the chang’aa dens,” she told Home & Away.

There are now 17 hostels, shops, chemists and the Edinburg School. The transformation journey started in 2014 after the university signed a pact with the Murang’a County Government and Jamii Bora Bank to support construction of hostels, and to give developers Sh1 billion once they met the set conditions.

One hostel operator, Kariuki Kahore, says the investment is paying off as students go for the best-kept facilities. “The land was idle but now the place is appealing following the establishment of the university with thousands of students,” he said. 

Murang’a University of Technology (MUT) Vice-Chancellor Dickson Nyariki said there are 23 hostel operators accredited by the institution.

“The accredited hostels are frequently inspected by the university. We encourage more investors to construct hostels as there is a projection to increase the student population,” he said.

Edinburg Technical College is also set to open its doors to more than 2,000 students and more hostels will be needed.

Murang’a County Police Commander Josphat Kinyua said in 2005 there were more than 50 brewers on the police radar but the area is now one of the most vibrant business centres. “The village has been modernised with less criminals as illicit dealers are no more,” he said.

In nearby Kiharu estate, rental houses were converted to student hostels, shops, butcheries and eateries. Monica Kendi is one of the traders reaping from the student numbers with a cooking gas outlet.

“I refill between 10 and 15 gas cylinders for the learners and other neighbours daily. Initially, I was operating a grocer shop at Mukuyu market before I relocated to St Mary Village,” she said.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria said he promised to transform the villages to enable locals earn not less than Sh10,000 a month.

Murang’a town, he said, was home to KMTC, Murang’a University of Technology, and Edinburg School with thousands of students, with circulation of not less than Sh10 million a month.

“I am delighted that what was initiated to assist the university students with accommodation is a lifeline for investors,” said the governor.

Related Topics
St Mary village Home & Away Chang'aa
Share this story
Previous article
Businesswoman Caroline Wanjiku was killed with blunt object
Next article
Candidates make pitch to voters in Matungu

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

A Ugandan lady "wooing" chang'aa customers
A Ugandan lady "wooing" chang'aa customers

LATEST STORIES

State raises cost of moving cargo to Naivasha via railway
State raises cost of moving cargo to Naivasha via railway

CHECKPOINT

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

2 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

20 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Dynamite or Excavator? Determining how to down edifices

Dynamite or Excavator? Determining how to down edifices

Peter Theuri 45 minutes ago
It took 20 years of saving up to build our business

It took 20 years of saving up to build our business

Caroline Okello 20 hours ago
I am a Jua Kali man giving big brands a run for their money

I am a Jua Kali man giving big brands a run for their money

Olivia Odhiambo 1 day ago
It will not be a walk in the park for Mukhisa

It will not be a walk in the park for Mukhisa

Leonard Khafafa 1 day ago

More stories

Land transfers increase sharply amid Covid recovery

By Peter Theuri
Land transfers increase sharply amid Covid recovery

Why lenders go for foreclosure as a last option in the event of default

By Harold Ayodo
Why lenders go for foreclosure as a last option in the event of default

Unauthorised buildings in Nairobi risk demolition

By Josephat Thiong'o
Unauthorised buildings in Nairobi risk demolition

Workers from home beware - pay cuts might be the price of freedom

By Reuters
Workers from home beware - pay cuts might be the price of freedom

Why there's more to the ceiling than just beauty

By Paul Kariuki
Why there's more to the ceiling than just beauty

Nakuru is ripe for city status, says Kinyanjui

By Kelvin Karani
Nakuru is ripe for city status, says Kinyanjui

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.