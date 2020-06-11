Kenya's population of super-rich declines

Kenya’s population of High-Net-Worth Individuals slipped by 22 per cent last year, a new survey reveals.

According to Knight Frank survey, High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) are those worth over Sh108 million (one million US dollars)

The survey shows that the population of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) slipped by 22 per cent last year, compared with a global decline of just 8 per cent.

Over the next five years, the wealth sizing model predicts the population of the rich in Kenya will bounce back by 46 per cent.

Last year was challenging to many due to the effects of Covid-19 which affected nearly all sectors of the economy.

Respondents in the Attitudes Survey also revealed that Covid-19 is by far the biggest current worry for the Kenyan wealthy when it comes to creating and preserving their wealth.

Read More

“Many may ask why are we interested in the wealthy in the middle of a pandemic? The objective of The Wealth Report is to assess how and where the ‘one – per cent” are investing and what they are likely to do next. This gives policymakers and investors, insight into behaviour and attitudes to understand market and asset performance,” says Andrew Shirley, editor of The Wealth Report at Knight Frank.

Wealth advisers who participated in the Knight Frank Attitudes Survey in 2020 stated that their Kenyan clients allocated their property investment portfolio in the following property types: Residential private rented sector (PRS) (22 per cent), Retail (17 per cent), Offices (14 per cent) and Retirement (13 per cent).

The top five popular sectors that the rich are becoming more interested in and directing investments towards are Retirement and Development land (38 per cent), Residential private rented sector (PRS) (33 per cent), Agricultural (29 per cent), Healthcare & Retail (25 per cent) and Offices (21 per cent).

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

“Even though 2020 caused upheaval for most businesses and investors, there is renewed optimism in 2021 that as travel restrictions reduce and the rollout plans of the vaccination programs reach an advanced stage, private capital will look to increase exposure back to the market and focus on sectors with a strong long-term outlook,” noted Ben Woodhams, Knight Frank Managing Director.