×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

UAE’s launch into space serves vital lesson on planning

By XN Iraki | February 23rd 2021 at 10:00:00 GMT +0300

A visit to Dubai leaves one fascinated by the forest of skyscrapers in the desert city. 

Going up Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, sets you back about $42 (Sh4,600) during the off-season.

But it’s worth it. A 360-degree view of the city leaves no doubt that human imagination and achievements have no limit.  

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is made up of seven emirates. Abu Dhabi is one of them and the capital.

Read More

The rest are Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain. Some think the UAE and Dubai are the same thing. But enough on geography. 

The Emirate of Dubai stands out as it is famous for services, including trans-shipment, shopping malls, education, medical services, sports like golf, and desert rides on dunes. Many Kenyans work there, too. 

The newest story about UAE is its foray into space, further expanding the frontiers of the desert nation.

It seems that the UAE is not satisfied with Emirates, the country’s flagship airline and one of the biggest in the world. 

By forming a space agency in 2014, UAE has joined a club of eight countries that have a presence on planet Mars.

UAE recently sent a space mission named Hope to orbit the red planet and study its weather.

Hope may not have got as much publicity as America’s Perseverance landing on Mars.

But it was a giant leap for the country with a population of about nine million. To buttress UAE’s dream, an unmanned mission to the moon is scheduled for 2024. 

Why should UAE bother with space? Beyond national pride, there are many spillovers. 

Simply put, you get a positive spillover when you get more than you bargained for.

An example is if you neighbour is a big shot guarded 24 hours, you are also assured of security without paying a cent.

But if you live next to a river polluted upstream, you suffer from negative spillover.

Positive spillover is the main reason countries invest in space.

The US has gone further and constituted a military wing to guard space, underpinning the importance of the new frontier, vast and alluring. Please watch the stars tonight and marvel at the wonders of space. 

The first spillover in the space industry is in schools. UAE has realised that the future lies in science and the next generation must be looped in.

What better way than participating in real-life projects? Putting Hope into Martian orbit needed a lot of science. The excitement spills over into the classroom, science labs and most importantly national discourse. 

Think of the pride among young men and women who worked on project Hope to put UAE into the space club.

The participants made sure both genders were represented. Think of the students who will be inspired to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) because of project Hope. 

In the future, the UAE will train a critical number of graduates to become major players in Stem research and development, and the enterprises spawned thereof. Instead of importing technology, the UAE could start developing and exporting it. 

It seems the UAE’s next dream is based on high technology, going beyond trans-shipment and services. The nation could be preparing for the science-intensive fourth industrial revolution (4IR). Why should UAE build Burji Khalifa, an airline (Emirates), or send a delegation to Mars joining giants like China, the US, India, European Union, Britain, Japan and Russia that have missions to Mars? Why can’t Kenya do the same? 

Why should we be talking about wheelbarrows when the UAE is talking about a mission to the red planet? Some could argue we can scale up from wheelbarrows to space crafts. I hope it will be in our lifetime. 

To succeed, the UAE, which is a federation, has put its political house in order and purposefully invested its oil wealth in sectors that are sustainable and have high returns.

They even planned for the post-oil era with diversification into tourism and now space.

Why should a country of nine million people make it to Mars, while Kenya with 53 million people is still stuck on this small planet?

When will Kenya land on Mars or any other planet? Why are we limiting ourselves to planet Earth when the universe is vast and endless?  

Think of the national pride and positive spillover if we joined the space club with the UAE as our peer.

Yet, project Hope was not in our headlines and did not excite us. Truth be told, the Earth is boring and crowded, space is exciting and vast. Si twende huko (why not go there)? Over to the Kenya Space Agency.

- The writer is an associate professor at the University of Nairobi. 

 

Related Topics
XN Iraki UAE Burj Khalifa Dubai
Share this story
Previous article
Facebook to restore Australian news pages
Next article
Boeing engine blowouts investigated

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Why are there so many car wash centres in Nairobi?
Why are there so many car wash centres in Nairobi?

LATEST STORIES

Digital taxi operators fight for better earnings
Digital taxi operators fight for better earnings

CHECKPOINT

Raila team says statement on MCAs’ car grant is fake

12 hours ago

Raila team says statement on MCAs’ car grant is fake
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

18 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

THE STANDARD INSIDER

UAE’s foray into space: What does it mean?

UAE’s foray into space: What does it mean?

XN Iraki 27 minutes ago
Kenya bleeds millions as Uganda goes slow on joint oil jetty plan

Kenya bleeds millions as Uganda goes slow on joint oil jetty plan

Macharia Kamau 1 hour ago
Economy rises out of darkest chapter

Economy rises out of darkest chapter

Dominic Omondi 2 hours ago
Coast does not need its own political party

Coast does not need its own political party

Suleiman Shahbal 10 hours ago

More stories

Bitcoin rally falters just short of Sh5.4 million as investors take profit

By Reuters
Bitcoin rally falters just short of Sh5.4 million as investors take profit

Billionaire investor few can pick out in a crowd

By Wainaina Wambu
Billionaire investor few can pick out in a crowd

Unrelenting US sanctions on Iran spoil tea party for Kenyan exporters

By Wainaina Wambu
Unrelenting US sanctions on Iran spoil tea party for Kenyan exporters

Puzzle of rising bills despite cheaper power sources

By Macharia Kamau
Puzzle of rising bills despite cheaper power sources

How greedy brokers took the shine off microlenders

By Dominic Omondi
How greedy brokers took the shine off microlenders

Vital lessons from Kenya’s 44th tribe

By XN Iraki
Vital lessons from Kenya’s 44th tribe

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.