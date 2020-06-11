×
State appoints Julius Kamau Honorary Warden

By Fredrick Obura | February 22nd 2021 at 05:30:00 GMT +0300

Chief Conservator of Forests Mr. Julius Kamau (Photo; Courtesy)

The Chief Conservator of Forests, Julius Kamau has been appointed by the State through the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife as an Honorary Warden under the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013 for three years.

The appointment was published in the Kenya Gazette Vol. CXXIII-NO. 33.

The title of an Honorary Warden is a State recognition established under the aforementioned Act acknowledging suitable persons for their notable work that in one way or another supports and promotes core functions stipulated in the Act to the conservation and management of wildlife in Kenya.

The recognition gives an honorary wildlife warden the main duty and responsibility of assisting the State organization responsible for wildlife conservation work, especially concerning the control of poaching and clandestine trade in wild animals and products, detection and prosecution of offences under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the Rules made thereunder, preventing damage to the habitat of wildlife, identification and selection of areas suitable to be declared as sanctuaries, national parks, closed areas, etc; as well as measures for their proper protection.

The recognition also provides that the holder of the title plays an active role in advising on measures for dealing with the problem of damage by wild animals to life and property, including the assessment and payment of compensation.
Mr. Julius Kamau, on receiving the appointment has appreciated the CS Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala for recognizing his role as the Chief Conservator of Forests, Kenya Forest Service.

Mr. Kamau a career conservationist has been steering the Service since he was appointed the CCF in April 2019, in carrying out its mandate in Forest Conservation, Management and Protection.

Meanwhile, the Consortium of Universities for Global Health has appointed Prof Marleen Temmerman, Chair, Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department and Director of the Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health, Aga Khan University’s Medical College, East Africa as a board member for three years.

The Consortium of Universities for Global Health is a US-based organization of over 179 academic institutions and other organizations from around the world engaged in addressing global health challenges.

Acknowledging her appointment, Prof Marleen said; “I am humbled and honoured to have been elected with my peers to serve in the Consortium of Universities for Global Health. I appreciate that the board has granted me the honour out of many candidates who were eligible for the position. I look forward to working with other members of the Board towards the advancement of global health.”

More than 80 applications were submitted to join the Board, out of which a shortlist of top candidates was developed. This shortlist was then sent to representatives from 179 academic institutions who voted for their top choices. Prof Marleen was one of the five selected candidates.

Prof Lukoye Atwoli, Dean- Aga Khan University’s Medical College, East Africa said; “We are very proud of Prof Marleen’s appointment to the Board of Directors for Global Health because she’s passionate and has been at the forefront of advocating for women and child health and rights programmes across the East African region.”

Prof Marleen is a well-recognized global leader in women, child & adolescent health. She brings academic, technical, political, governance and leadership skills to the table as well as diplomacy, advocacy, fundraising, training and clinical expertise.

Recently, Prof President Uhuru Kenyatta awarded Prof Marleen the “Moran of the order of the Burning Spear,” MBS, for over 35 years investing in health and education in Kenya.

Last week, she was also awarded the “Professional Contribution and Networks Award” during the 45th Kenya Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society Annual Scientific Congress in recognition of her work in advocating for sexual and reproductive health and well-being of women in Kenya.

She has a strong track record of working with governments, multilateral organisations, academia, professional bodies, development agencies, private sector, consultancy agencies, civil society, non-governmental and faith-based organisations, in a global and changing world. Prof Marleen has also served as a Member of Parliament in Belgium.
She is also the AKU-UNESCO Chair of Youth Leadership in Science, Health, Gender and Education and Chair of the Pumwani Maternity Hospital Board.?

