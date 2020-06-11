×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State cuts tourism marketing budget

By Macharia Kamau | February 13th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

File Photo

The tourism industry will have to do more with less money in its bid to recover from the impact of Covid-19 after the National Treasury slashed its allocation for the current financial year.

The cash for the Tourism ministry has been reduced by Sh3.42 billion, which means that State agencies charged with marketing the country in key source markets will have to reduce their activities.

Tourism is among the sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic over last year as a result of various measures adopted by countries to slow the spread of the virus.

In a Supplementary Budget released this week, Treasury reduced the budget for the Tourism ministry to Sh9.4 billion from Sh12.8 billion. 

The explanation was that the allocation had been rationalised, cutting funds meant for tourism marketing while giving more to entities housed by the ministry that did not have much revenue in 2020 owing to near zero number of tourists to enable them pay their employees as well as meet other obligations.

Read More

“The approved estimates have been adjusted to Sh9.4 billion under Supplementary Estimates No.1. This comprises of Sh5.8 billion and Sh3.6 billion for current and capital expenditure respectively,” said Treasury in the mini budget.

“The adjustment is on account of budget rationalisation and additional funding of Sh1.3 billion to cater for the payment of salaries and other mandatory expenses for Tourism Regulatory Authority, Bomas of Kenya, Kenya Tourism Board, Kenya Utalii College, KICC and Tourism Finance Corporation - whose revenue performance are adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic – and a reduction in Appropriations in Aid (AIA) by Sh3.7 billion in the Tourism Development and Promotion programme on current expenditure.”

Tourism is a leading foreign exchange earner for Kenya, with sector earnings reaching Sh163.5 billion in 2019, according to data by the  ministry, from 2.05 million tourists who visited the country during the year.

The earnings are expected to significantly drop, with Treasury projecting this to be by about Sh16 billion over the 2020-21 financial year, compared to earlier projections of over Sh220 billion.

The number of visitors is expected to stand at 204,000, down from an earlier projection of 2.9 million. Tourist numbers were last at that level in the late 1960s, when the industry was still young and posting double digit growth.

Following the first Covid-19 and the subsequent measures that government introduced, hotels have reported massive layoffs, many of them opting for temporary closures.

Since the local economy started reopening, there has been a ray of hope but the industry has to grapple with reduced capacity due to social distancing requirements, as well as additional operation costs.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Tourism Covid-19 Budget
Share this story
Previous article
Why BBI promoters must be wary of the legal hurdles ahead
Next article
We can make mass evictions less painful for the affected

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Stable and sane: Making employees No. 1 in a crisis
Stable and sane: Making employees No. 1 in a crisis

LATEST STORIES

Why Kenyan politics is too depressing
Why Kenyan politics is too depressing

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

8 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

21 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

24 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

25 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kenyans must now demand more respect from leaders

Kenyans must now demand more respect from leaders

Barrack Muluka 1 hour ago
Quit! How it got this low

Quit! How it got this low

Jacob Ngetich and Roselyne Obala 1 hour ago
Valentine's: Men's Conference and clash of roles

Valentine's: Men's Conference and clash of roles

Peter Theuri 1 hour ago
Shock forv32,000 students as funding stopped

Shock forv32,000 students as funding stopped

Augustine Oduor 1 hour ago

More stories

KAM lobbies for affordable electricity tariffs for industry

By Peter Theuri
KAM lobbies for affordable electricity tariffs for industry

Kebs approves milk testing standards

By James Wanzala
Kebs approves milk testing standards

SGR clears cargo backlog at port with additional wagons

By Macharia Kamau
SGR clears cargo backlog at port with additional wagons

Fate took me from food to beauty industry

By Charles Gachango
Fate took me from food to beauty industry

SGR clears cargo backlog at port

By Macharia Kamau
SGR clears cargo backlog at port

Stable and sane: Making employees No. 1 in a crisis

By Reuters
Stable and sane: Making employees No. 1 in a crisis

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.