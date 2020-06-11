Officers contain fire outbreak in parts of Mt. Kenya

Forest officers inspecting part of the forest damaged by fire (PHOTO: COURTESY)

Response from the Kenya Forest and conservation partners saved parts of Mt.Kenya forest from further damage following a fire outbreak last week.

Following detection of the fire incident, a fire fighting crew comprising of officers from KFS, KWS, and scouts from Mt. Kenya Trust was quickly mobilised and efforts to suppress it commenced.

The aerial surveillance estimated approximately 2Ha of forest land having been consumed by the fire. The affected area is largely comprised of the low vegetation, ferns, and shrubs on the slopes of the mountain.

The firefighters have been inspecting the area to ensure it is completely safe from any reignition.

Mt. Kenya forest ecosystem is one of the critical water towers in the country serving as a catchment area for major rivers and as a host to wildlife.

After conducting aerial surveillance to access the damage, Chief Conservator of Forest Julius Kamau thanked the team for responding swiftly to the fire following its detection. He commended the team for the operation which commenced at the break of dawn before extreme winds and rise in temperatures could exacerbate the fire.

The CCF also appreciated the support by the National Air Support Department (NASD) towards supporting KFS aerial capacity to enhance forest conservation and protection.

During the exercise, the CCF was joined by Ms. Beatrice Mbula (Head of Eastern Conservancy), Mr. John Njoroge (Meru Ecosystem Conservator), and Mr. Sylvanus Simuyu (Ontulili Forest Station Manager).