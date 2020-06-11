×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mazda expects chip shortage to affect about 7,000 vehicles in February

By Reuters | February 4th 2021 at 13:21:15 GMT +0300

Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday it expects a chip shortage to affect its vehicle production from this month.

Mazda will revise its production plans based on the current assumption the shortage will affect around 7,000 vehicles globally in February, chief executive Akira Marumoto said on a post-earnings call.

The semiconductor shortage, which in some cases has been exacerbated by the former U.S. administration’s actions against chip factories in China, is now causing global automakers to curtail production and shut assembly lines.

“The situation is extremely fluid at the moment, but we are heading towards improvement on a daily basis,” Mazda’s Marumoto said.

“We will minimise the impact of semiconductor shortage by our day to day consultations and adjustments with our suppliers,” he said, adding that the company’s full-year earnings forecast already reflects the impact of the shortage on sales and revenue.

Read More

Mazda raised its full-year operating forecast to zero from a previous forecast of a 40 billion yen loss, due to a steady progress of improvement in marketing expenses, carline mix and fixed cost reduction.

That prediction is higher than an average 28.95 billion yen loss forecast based on predictions from 16 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

As of last week, Mazda was considering cutting its global output by a total of 34,000 vehicles in February and March due to a chip shortage, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

But Marumoto said on Thursday that the automaker will “not make adjustments that would exceed 30,000 vehicles.”

Related Topics
Mazda South Korea
Share this story
Previous article
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Next article
UK-Kenya trade deal on course, says High Commissioner

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

No beer or chicken but fans are back at the ball game
No beer or chicken but fans are back at the ball game

LATEST STORIES

UK-Kenya trade deal on course, says High Commissioner
UK-Kenya trade deal on course, says High Commissioner

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

1 hour ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

12 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

16 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

17 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Grim outlook for real estate

Grim outlook for real estate

James Wanzala 4 hours ago
Land speculators burn their fingers in Kiambu

Land speculators burn their fingers in Kiambu

Wainaina Wambu 5 hours ago
'Hustler movement' is not a new phenomenon

'Hustler movement' is not a new phenomenon

Babere Chacha 14 hours ago
From a teacher to astute leader uniting an entire continent

From a teacher to astute leader uniting an entire continent

Kennedy Gachuhi 14 hours ago

More stories

UK-Kenya trade deal on course, says High Commissioner

By Jacinta Mutura
UK-Kenya trade deal on course, says High Commissioner

Stanchart to close iconic Moi Avenue branch

By Frankline Sunday
Stanchart to close iconic Moi Avenue branch

Private sector records best month since January

By Dominic Omondi
Private sector records best month since January

Hotels recovery up as virus rules relaxed

By Peter Theuri
Hotels recovery up as virus rules relaxed

Shell profit drops to 20-year low in 2020, raises dividend

By Reuters
Shell profit drops to 20-year low in 2020, raises dividend

Kenya Airways remodels planes for cargo business

By Peter Theuri
Kenya Airways remodels planes for cargo business

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.