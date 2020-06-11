×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Man has just two password guesses left to access his billion Bitcoin account

By Mirror | January 25th 2021 at 09:59:45 GMT +0300

A computer programmer who lost his Bitcoin password has just two guesses left before he is locked out of his account forever.

Stefan Thomas has lost the slip of paper with the information to unlock his 7,002 digital coins, which last week were worth a reported £180million (Sh26.9 billion).

The tech worker told the New York Times he cannot remember the crucial code to a small hard drive, known as an IronKey, to unlock his account and cash in.

German-born Mr Thomas, who now lives in San Francisco, said if he doesn't get the password right within the next two tries, he will lose the fortune forever.

He told the newspaper how he had been the Bitcoin in 2011 in exchange for making an animation.

Read More

The crypto-currency's value has soared wildly since then.

Mr Thomas' Bitcoin were this week worth around a reported £25,637.95 each.

The computer programmer said he had written down his password a decade ago - but now he cannot find it.

The IronKey only gives users ten tries at a password to access their digital wallet before it locks an account forever.

“I would just lay in bed and think about it,” Mr. Thomas told the NYT. “Then I would go to the computer with some new strategy, and it wouldn’t work, and I would be desperate again.”

He said he plans to put his IronKey in a secure facility until a better way is found to crack it.

Mr Thomas among many Bitcoin investors who have found themselves ready to cash in but locked out of their accounts.

Many who invested in the cryptocurrency a decade ago when a single coin was worth a matter of hundreds of pounds have found themselves sitting on a fortune.

And Bitcoin's soaring value has been on yet another an eight-month streak, despite the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world economy.

The currency plummeted on Monday, along with traditional commodities like gold, due to political uncertainty in the wake of the riots at Capitol Hill.

But the crypocurrency hit a record high last week, prompting a fresh scramble to cash in.

Bitcoin has no central management investors can contact to ask for help.

The virtual currency was created by a mysterious figure using the name Satoshi Nakamoto, who wanted to create a form of currency that could be held in a digital wallet anywhere in the world, unregulated by governments or banks.

A limited number of Bitcoin are 'mined' by computers around the world, and transactions recorded on a digital ledger, called a blockchain.

Because anyone can create Bitcoin without having to go through any identity checks, the currency became popular with criminals and on the internet black market.

Expert services have since had to be launched to crack locked accounts as many would-be millionaires find they have lost the key to accessing their cryptocurrencies.

Wallet Recovery Services told the NYT it was fielding around 70 requests a day from people who were struggling to access their accounts.

Another Bitcoin investor, entrepreneur Brad Yasar, told the newspaper he still had several desktop computers containing thousands of Bitcoin he had 'mined' during the early days of the crytocurrency.

However he lost his passwords years ago, and has subsequently hidden the computer hard drives in vaccumm-sealed bag.

“Through the years I would say I have spent hundreds of hours trying to get back into these wallets,” Mr Yasar said.

While those Bitcoin are now worth hundreds of millions of dollars, he lost his passwords many years ago and has put the hard drives containing them in vacuum-sealed bags, out of sight.

Bitcoin, which was for years viewed as a renegade currency by traditional markets and banks, is now in mainstream demand.

However early investors trying to cash in their fortunes after its astronomic rise have struggled.

In 2013, a Welsh IT worker said he accidentally threw out a hard drive containing the keys to his 7,500 Bitcoin.

At that time James Howells' Bitcoin were worth around £4million.

Now, they would be worth more than £185m.

Related Topics
Bitcoin cryptocurrency Bitpesa
Share this story
Previous article
Four footballers, club president killed in plane crash
Next article
FA Cup fifth round draw: All confirmed teams and fixtures

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high
Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

LATEST STORIES

FA Cup fifth round draw: All confirmed teams and fixtures
FA Cup fifth round draw: All confirmed teams and fixtures

CHECKPOINT

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries

2 days ago

AGM reports paint a different picture of CEOs salaries
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

6 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

6 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

6 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Does when you eat really matter?

Does when you eat really matter?

Gloria Aradi 42 minutes ago
Jubilee failures: Why Raila isn’t blameless

Jubilee failures: Why Raila isn’t blameless

Andrew Kipkemboi 2 hours ago
Ethiopia power play bad for Horn region

Ethiopia power play bad for Horn region

Macharia Munene 2 hours ago
Raila’s chances as ODM seeks to pick 2022 flagbearer

Raila’s chances as ODM seeks to pick 2022 flagbearer

Moses Nyamori 3 hours ago

More stories

Uhuru unveils UN mechanism to stimulate manufacturing sector

By PSCU
Uhuru unveils UN mechanism to stimulate manufacturing sector

Youth urged to show up for 'idle' funds

By Kennedy Gachuhi
Youth urged to show up for 'idle' funds

Kenya to save Sh27 billion from China debt service suspension deal

By Reuters
Kenya to save Sh27 billion from China debt service suspension deal

Nairobi falls behind revenue target

By Josephat Thiong'o
Nairobi falls behind revenue target

Dollar sinks for 3rd straight session as risk sentiment rises

By Reuters
Dollar sinks for 3rd straight session as risk sentiment rises

What it will require to be new Chief Justice

By Fredrick Obura
What it will require to be new Chief Justice

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.