Stalled road project set to kick off, says Gideon

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi addresses residents at Mugurin trading centre in Baringo county after attending a church service at AIC Mugurin on January 24, 2021.[Kipsang Joseph,Standard]

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has announced plans for road construction in the county.

Speaking at Mugurin in Mogotio, Gideon said a budget for the construction of Kamukunji-Kisanana-Kipkitur-Mugurin-Lake Bogoria road has been approved.

Addressing local residents after attending Sunday service at the African Inland Church Mugurin, the Kanu chairman assured residents that the contractor will soon be on site.

The senator was responding to residents who asked him to intervene and ensure the road, which has stalled over the last three years, is completed. They also asked him to help address the water shortage in the area.

“I promised you that I would do what I can and engage the government to my best level. Today I am here to announce that the contractor will soon be here, I don’t want to say who sent them but they will tell you,” Gideon said.

The construction of the road was advertised in 2017, and tenders submitted, but it was not budgeted for. Gideon followed up with Kenya Rural Roads Authority and the road was prioritised and budgeted for.

The senator promised to engage the relevant ministries to ensure that residents are supplied with water. Former Minister Musa Sirma during a church service at AIC Mugurin in Baringo county on January 24, 2021. [Kipsang Joseph,Standard]

The residents complained that Deputy President William Ruto had promised to ensure that the roads are constructed, but in vain.

Philip Soksok said the DP had let them down, even after assuring the residents that works on the road would begin.

“The Deputy President promised several times that he would ensure construction and repair of the poor roads in the region. To date we are still waiting. We later realised that the promises made were empty,” said Soksok.

Former Cabinet minister Musa Sirma, who accompanied the senator, said the promise to construct Poror-Sirwa road in Eldama Ravine was yet to be fulfilled.

Mr Sirma told Ruto to stop making empty promises.

“Why lie to us that there was a budget and that in six months the road will be complete? Just tell us there is no money,” he said.

The former minister said it was ironical that locals were decrying lack of water while Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, who was formerly the Water CS, comes from the area.

He called on the locals to support Gideon’s political ambitions.

Sirma claimed Ruto was pursuing his selfish ambitions at the expense of development.

He told the DP to stop inciting the people to against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

“Ruto keeps saying he has been accepted (in Central) but the truth is (the region) has its owners. When you undermine the President and go inciting his people, the father will be angry,” he said.

The youth who attended the meeting said they would not entertain the ‘wheelbarrow’ and ‘Dynasty versus Hustler’ narratives being peddled around.

Elvis Tarus said giving educated youths wheelbarrows is a mockery.

Simon Kiprotich said Baringo residents will embrace their own. “Let us be proud and lift our own up. Let the world know we are proud and happy to have Senator Gideon with us”.