Kenya adopts new beauty product standards

By James Wanzala | December 26th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Kenya has adopted 11 new standards that will help local cosmetics products access regional markets.

The products covered in the standards include aftershave, body oils, deodorants and antiperspirants as well as lipstick and hair spray.

“The new standards will facilitate trade in cosmetic products produced within partner states in the East African Community by use of harmonised standards,” said Kenya Bureau of Standards Managing Director Bernard Njiraini.

“They will also ensure the quality and safety of the cosmetics by controlling crucial parameters such as raw material requirements and limits for heavy metal.”

Read More

Data shows that the beauty and personal care industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in Kenya, having expanded by 400 per cent from Sh26 billion in 2015 to over Sh100 billion in 2019.

 

