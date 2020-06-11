×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Giant steel maker in green energy switch

By Wainaina Wambu | December 20th 2020 at 17:34:59 GMT +0300

A worker at the Blue Nile Group factory in Thika. The steel manufacturer has switched to solar power in production as part of its green energy agenda. 

Thika-based Blue Nile Group, one of Kenya’s largest manufacturers of galvanised wire and steel products, has shifted to solar power use in production.

This is part of the firm's green energy agenda and also to tame rising power bills which run into millions of shillings per month. 

The factory will be connected to a 1.5mw grid-tied solar PV plant for self-consumption which is awaiting approval from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

This is after solar provider CP Solar Resources applied for a license for electric power generation to the EPRA to feed Blue Nile.

Blue Nile Group, best known for its Kifaru brand steel products, in 2006 split from to form a manufacturing outfit of two comprising the Blue Nile Wire Products Limited and the Blue Nile Rolling Mills Limited which produce wire and steel products respectively.

Read More

Blue Nile is currently the biggest producer of hot dipped galvanized wire averaging at least 3,000 tonnes per month.

The firm in June commissioned a new galvanized manufacturing plant in its ten acre Thika property as it responds to market demand.

Ibrahim Kanyingi, a manager at Blue Nile, said that the new galvanizing wire plant is fully powered by solar energy.

“Blue Nile has embraced green energy and thus embarked on usage of solar power in production. We are now the biggest solar power producer in the private sector,” Kanyingi told Weekend Business.

Kanyingi said that on top of solar, Blue Nile also has an LPG line.

For decades, Kenya has been importing the bulk of its galvanized wire which is the raw material used to make barbed wire, chain links, mesh among others.

To shore up Kenya’s capacity and support local manufacturing, the government has since placed a 25 per cent import duty for galvanized wire.

“Entrepreneurs and small scale manufacturers are now able to purchase the galvanized wire in small and big quantities based on their financial muscle,” said Kanyingi.

The local availability of the raw material has also enabled entrepreneurs to import or assemble machines used for making fencing products such as chain links.

Power costs have been a major impediment to the vast majority of local manufacturers and over the last five years commercial and industrial consumers, which number about 3,900 and account for the bulk of power consumed in the country, grew their consumption of electricity by 10 per cent.

Last year, the Government rolled out an energy rebate programme allowing industries to deduct up to 30 per cent of their electricity expenses from their taxable income. 

However, industrialists have developed a huge appetite for renewable energy which is cheaper and environmentally friendly by reducing carbon emissions.

Related Topics
Blue Nile Solar Energy
Share this story
Previous article
Governors visit, condole with Nyagarama’s family in Nairobi [Photos]
Next article
Kenya Martial Arts team wins 12 medals in Mombasa

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Epra defends draft solar regulations after criticism
Epra defends draft solar regulations after criticism

LATEST STORIES

Armed gang attacks police escort vehicle in Lamu
Armed gang attacks police escort vehicle in Lamu

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

4 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

10 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

10 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Understand your risk for diabetes

Understand your risk for diabetes
The Conversation 18 hours ago
Vimal Shah: Many tumbles, but with experience comes wisdom

Vimal Shah: Many tumbles, but with experience comes wisdom
Peter Theuri 18 hours ago
The heavy price of holiday magic!

The heavy price of holiday magic!
Nancy Nzalambi 18 hours ago
Common money scams and how to avoid them

Common money scams and how to avoid them
Pauline Muindi 18 hours ago

More stories

SMEs get Mastercard, Kepsa loans

By Peter Theuri
SMEs get Mastercard, Kepsa loans

Low houses, big money

By Wainaina Wambu
Low houses, big money

Kajiado launches paperless permits system

By James Wanzala
Kajiado launches paperless permits system

Google resolves problem with Gmail after outage

By Reuters
Google resolves problem with Gmail after outage

How Coronavirus affected customer behaviour

By Fredrick Obura
How Coronavirus affected customer behaviour

Lender feted in automative industry awards

By Agency
Lender feted in automative industry awards
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.