×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How i made my first million

By Vivianne Wandera | November 25th 2020 at 11:00:00 GMT +0300

Tesh Mbaabu, the co-founder and CEO of MarketForce 360

At what age did you make your first million? 

I was 19.

How did you make it? 

Read More

I was running a creative design and printing agency. I bid for and won an order to design and print marketing materials for a global NGO which has offices in Kenya.  

How did you spend or invest it? 

I re-invested most of it into the business by buying more machinery to reduce costs associated with outsourcing. I also set up a new business with a friend - a movie shop in Nairobi CBD. 

The biggest money mistake you have ever made? 

Setting up the movie shop was the greatest money mistake - but I picked up two of the greatest business lessons. One, to never divest too early, and only invest in a business you understand well. 

What is the best investment you have ever made?

 I would say investing in myself and in my exposure through travel. Travel has made me see endless possibilities for innovating new products, business models and solutions in the African market. A combination of the international exposure and strong local market understanding is priceless. 

What is the worst purchase you have ever made? 

The movie shop. I bought a ready business that I did not understand and it went crumbling down. We eventually closed it a few months later. 

If you had a spare million or two, where would you invest it right now?

I would invest it in my current business - a software technology company. This is because I believe the business has potential to become a great success. 

What is the biggest money lesson you have learnt about growing it and making it work for you? 

Initially, we all have to work for money. However, I have learnt that the wealthy person has learnt how to make money work for them, through consistently investing what one earns. 

Where do you learn about finances? 

I read a lot of books about real success stories from entrepreneurs because I believe entrepreneurship is a great way to create wealth, while creating value in the society. I also stay curious to learn about different investment vehicles because I know I shouldn’t put all my eggs in one basket. 

Any financial myths you think should be busted? 

Money is not the root of all evil; greed may be. Money is a good thing because it can create freedom and prosperity, if well spent. 

What two personal finance rules do you follow? 

Live within your means; and work to make money as a tool to accomplish real goals. Real goals are not just about making “enough” money, because it is almost impossible to define “enough.” 

Investing or saving…Which one carries more weight?

Investing. However, they go hand to hand as saving to invest is acceptable. 

One can get rich easily... but how does one stay rich? 

By constantly making calculated investment risks, and always striving to be wealthy, not rich.

Related Topics
MarketForce 360 Tesh Mbaabu Money tips Dr Pesa Entrepreneurship Investment
Share this story
Previous article
Detaining patients over bills is wrong, WHO tells hospitals
Next article
Ruto's name missing from BBI signature drive launch

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

How I would invest Sh1 million
How I would invest Sh1 million

LATEST STORIES

Detaining patients over bills is wrong, WHO tells hospitals
Detaining patients over bills is wrong, WHO tells hospitals

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

8 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

14 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

16 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

16 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How i made my first million

How i made my first million
Vivianne Wandera 49 minutes ago
Covid tax goodies to go as Yatani battles to pay debt

Covid tax goodies to go as Yatani battles to pay debt
Domnic Omondi 4 hours ago
How a well-executed pivot can save your business

How a well-executed pivot can save your business
Pauline Muindi 4 hours ago
Modelling scams thrive amid lack of regulation

Modelling scams thrive amid lack of regulation
Steven Muendo 11 hours ago

Read More

How to maintain a good credit score

Business

How to maintain a good credit score

How to maintain a good credit score

Glovo eyes Eldoret and Kisumu

Business

Glovo eyes Eldoret and Kisumu

Glovo eyes Eldoret and Kisumu

Court order brings SportPesa back to the market

Business

Court order brings SportPesa back to the market

Court order brings SportPesa back to the market

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.