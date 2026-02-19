DP Kindiki: Stalled roads to resume as Sh177 billion in contractor bills cleared

Audio By Vocalize

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in Njoro Sub County on August 1, 2025. [File, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the government will pay pending bills owed to contractors and construct some 6,000 kilometers of stalled roads nationwide.

Kindiki said contractors have been instructed to accelerate work and meet completion deadlines without compromising road quality.

He spoke on Thursday while inspecting the 66-kilometer Taveta-Challa-Njukini-Rombo-Illasit Road.

The DP noted the economy is stable due to Kenya Kwanza’s interventions, allowing renewed focus on completing stalled roads and starting new projects.

“We are now focused on completing the 6,000 kilometers that stalled since 2020. All contractors have been paid and are back on site. The roads will be finished in the next few months,” Kindiki added.

After the inspection, he addressed residents of Challa town along the road connecting Taita Taveta and Kajiado counties.

The government has settled Sh177 billion in pending bills, the DP revealed.

“We expect contractors to ensure timely completion of road projects without compromising quality,” he emphasized.

He said the Taveta-Challa-Njukini-Rombo-Illasit Road is progressing as promised by President William Ruto during a previous visit.

“The people here have waited over 50 years for this road. Many governments have promised it but never delivered. Poor road conditions have made it difficult for farmers to get produce to market, but that will no longer be a problem,” Kindiki explained.

He assured residents the road will be completed by December.

“The contractor indicated a May 2027 completion date, but we told him this road must be ready by December 31. I will ensure it is delivered on time, and the President will officially open it,” the DP confirmed.

Also present were Taveta MP John Bwire, Taita Taveta Woman Representative Lydia Haika, former Governor John Mruttu, former Woman Representative Joyce Lay, and other leaders.