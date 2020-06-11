×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Money lessons acquired by Kenyan Millenials during Covid-19 pandemic

By Standard Team | November 24th 2020 at 12:01:13 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: COVID-19 has had a massive impact on the spending and savings of people across generations, but no group more so than Millennials, (those aged 25 to 44), according to Standard Chartered’s latest global survey.

Globally, Millennials are the most likely to be struggling to meet day-to-day expenses (41 per cent) and report higher levels of borrowing in the last month (35 per cent).

Yet, faced with these challenges, the pandemic has galvanised this generation to better prepare for their financial future, encouraging Millennials to make changes to how they manage their money.

The study of 12,000 adults across 12 markets – Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mainland China, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, and the US – is the third in a three-part series, looking at how COVID-19 has transformed consumers’ way of life, and what changes could be here to stay.

While the first survey focused on the pandemic’s impact on earnings, and the second looked at changing spending habits, the final survey provides new insights into how the global health crisis has altered the way people are managing their money day-to-day, in pursuit of their long-term goals.

Read More

In Kenya, 88 per cent of people (64 per cent globally), have found managing their money more difficult since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, but Millennials in Kenya (90 per cent compared to 70 per cent globally) have found it hardest. Given these challenges, it is unsurprising that 64 per cent of Kenyans report an increase in their borrowing in the past month, the highest out of all markets surveyed. Kenyans are also the most likely (93 per cent), globally, to say they want to be better at managing their finances.

Commenting on the poll, Standard Chartered Head of Retail Banking, Edith Chumba said that despite significant economic challenges caused by the high rate of unemployment in the country and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Millennials were - as observed from the poll, more likely than the older generations to be in active pursuit of long-term goals. “33 per cent of Millennials in Kenya are saving for a major purchase such as a new car or home, compared to 23 per cent of those over 45 whilst another 38 per cent of Millennials are actively trying to invest better, compared to 31 per cent of those over 45,” she said.

To meet these ambitions, Chumba added that, “Millennials in Kenya want to better track and budget their spending (60 per cent); 71 per cent want to alter their daily spending; and 21 per cent have started using a new money management or budgeting app since the pandemic began, with 81 percent of those who haven’t yet embraced these digital tools planning to do so in the next three years.”

Of those who have used new ways to manage their money since the start of COVID-19, most people globally have had a positive experience. While Kenya’s Millennials are 75 per cent more likely than those over 45 to have started using a money management or budgeting app for the first time during COVID-19, it is those over 45 who report having the most positive experience using these tools - 85 per cent compared to 81 per cent of Millennials.

But this embrace of new technology to help manage money amid the current economic turmoil may be why Millennials are more confident than older generations that they can achieve their long-term financial goals. One-third of Kenya’s Millennials (36 per cent) are more confident than they were before the pandemic started.

In contrast, only 22 per cent of those over 45 in Kenya feel more confident they’ll reach their financial goals, with those over 55 the least confident about achieving their financial goals since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Meanwhile, across all generations, the pandemic has made people more careful with their savings and spending and less likely to splurge.

hen asked what they would do, if given the equivalent of over Sh100,000 by their Government with no strings attached, the most common responses globally were to use the money to pay off debt, cover day-to-day expenses, or save for the long-term.

In Kenya, more than half (55 per cent) of people would use the money to cover existing spending commitments such as housing, food, and transport, while only three per cent would spend the money on a holiday, either foreign or within Kenya.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Millenials Covid-19 Standard Chartered
Share this story
Previous article
Cost of sending letters set for review
Next article
Nurses issue two-week strike notice

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

120 Algeria health workers have died from virus: ministry
120 Algeria health workers have died from virus: ministry

LATEST STORIES

Nurses issue two-week strike notice
Nurses issue two-week strike notice

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

7 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

13 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

15 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

15 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The champions risking it all to help Kenya beat coronavirus

The champions risking it all to help Kenya beat coronavirus
Mercy Kahenda 2 hours ago
We will not open schools, Knut says

We will not open schools, Knut says
Augustine Oduor 4 hours ago
Why we need to reset the lens through which we view skills

Why we need to reset the lens through which we view skills
Martin Ndlovu 4 hours ago
How State drive to light up poor homes left Kenya Power groping in financial darkness

How State drive to light up poor homes left Kenya Power groping in financial darkness
Macharia Kamau 5 hours ago

Read More

Cost of sending letters set for review

Money & Careers

Cost of sending letters set for review

Cost of sending letters set for review

Biden names John Kerry as US climate envoy

Money & Careers

Biden names John Kerry as US climate envoy

Biden names John Kerry as US climate envoy

Senior staff in court against their juniors over a Sh20 million loan

Money & Careers

Senior staff in court against their juniors over a Sh20 million loan

Senior staff in court against their juniors over a Sh20 million loan

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.