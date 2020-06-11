×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Senior staff in court against their juniors over a Sh20 million loan

By Stephen Rutto | November 23rd 2020 at 14:00:00 GMT +0300

A group of university staff are battling to stop a local bank from selling a multi-million-shilling parcel of land in Kibos, Kisumu County, over a Sh20 million loan.

In a case before the High Court in Eldoret, Sidian Bank has engaged auctioneers to recover Sh20 million, which it claims was advanced to Kisony Welfare Group in 2013, with the 52-acre parcel as security.

According to court documents, more than 30 university staff birthed an ambitious plan between 2010 and 2012 to purchase land where they would build retirement homes. 

However, the group faced financial hurdle as they couldn’t raise Sh10 million to purchase the 52 acres.

The group then engaged Sidian Bank in 2012 and it advanced the Sh10 million to secure the land.

Read More

After securing the land, interested members purchased the property and allowed the group to clear the loan.

In a twist of events, three people who were entrusted as directors of the welfare group allegedly obtained a Sh20 million loan in 2013 without the approval of the welfare members.

Early this year, the bank moved to auction the land, catching the owners who had since built retirement homes on the parcel off guard.

This has turned into a court battle pitting 32 professors, teaching and non-teaching staff on one hand and junior university staff, including a security guard and a lab technician, on the other.

The dons are claiming the junior staffers went behind their backs and fraudulently borrowed the loan.

In an affidavit dated August 26, 2020, Bernard Rombo, one of the beneficiaries, said he is currently residing on the parcel after paying Sh360,000 for an acre.

The land owners secured a temporary injunction on September 2, prohibiting the bank from auctioning the property after two different valuation reports of the land emerged.

A valuation report ordered by the bank placed the land’s market value at Sh30 million, but another one ordered by the buyers valued it at Sh130 million.

The High Court was also told that Sidian Bank’s valuation report indicated that none of the buyers was living on the land.

However, in sworn affidavits, at least four buyers had told the court that they had built houses on the land and were already living in them.

Loan agreements

Justice Olga Sewe ordered the bank and Keysan Auctioneers not to alienate, sell or appoint a receiver pending further direction by the court.

Sidian told the court that it did due diligence and was satisfied that no illegality would arise in using the property to secure the loan, arguing that the land in question was registered under Kisony Welfare Group Limited.

“Kisony Welfare Group Limited directors (the accused) provided the bank with all the requisite resolutions to support each of the borrowings and executed all the loan agreements and charge documents as required,” the bank said.  

[email protected] 

Related Topics
Loan Sidian Bank Kisony Welfare Group
Share this story
Previous article
'Pamzo’ Omollo to steer troubled Gor Mahia in CAF Champions League
Next article
Okumbi upbeat as Rising Stars begin CECAFA campaign against Ethiopia

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Why your business loan application was rejected
Why your business loan application was rejected

LATEST STORIES

Seven pointers on how to fix high cost of chicken feeds
Seven pointers on how to fix high cost of chicken feeds

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

6 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

12 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

14 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

15 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Coming soon: Use of saliva for Covid-19 testing

Coming soon: Use of saliva for Covid-19 testing
Killiad Sinide 6 hours ago
The toughest 9 months: I was pregnant with cancer

The toughest 9 months: I was pregnant with cancer
Jeckonia Otieno 15 hours ago
Kenyans in US listed among top TB spreaders

Kenyans in US listed among top TB spreaders
Gatonye Gathura 15 hours ago
Woman disowns son’s wife and children in bitter property row

Woman disowns son’s wife and children in bitter property row
Daniel Chege 15 hours ago

Read More

Traders to benefit from Sh2.5m grant

Money & Careers

Traders to benefit from Sh2.5m grant

Traders to benefit from Sh2.5m grant

No contract past retirement age, PSC tells workers

Money & Careers

No contract past retirement age, PSC tells workers

No contract past retirement age, PSC tells workers

5 tips to keep your business afloat in hard times

Money & Careers

5 tips to keep your business afloat in hard times

5 tips to keep your business afloat in hard times

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.