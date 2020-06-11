No contract past retirement age, PSC tells workers

The government will not extend contracts for employees who have attained the retirement age.

Public Service Commission (PSC) chairperson Stephen Kirogo

Public Service Commission (PSC) chairperson Stephen Kirogo (pictured) made the announcement in a memo to staff last week, dealing a blow to civil servants who have attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 and had applied to have their contracts extended.

Kirogo said from January, PSC would not approve contract extensions for employees who attain the mandatory retirement age.

As a result, all employees aged 60 will be required to exit the service. Government employees with disabilities will work until the age of 65 after which they will be required to retire.

Kirogo said while the retirement age was reviewed from 55 to 60 in 2009 to seal the succession gaps and prevent the need for employees requesting for contract extensions, many employees were still requesting to be allowed to work beyond their retirement years.

“With effect from January 1, 2021, the commission shall not approve any extension of service for officers retiring from the Service upon attainment of the mandatory retirement age of 60, and 65 for persons with disabilities,” the memo said.

Kirogo said the Public Service Commission Act provides that all public officers should retire from the service with effect from the date of attaining the mandatory retirement age.

The exception will be academic staff of public universities and research scientists whose retirement age shall be guided by the relevant legislation and guidelines.

Kirogo said the retirement age was increased 11 years ago to cushion public service from loss of employees with critical skills while they were still productive, especially employees in professional and technical areas with hands-on experience, where the government has invested considerable resources in training and capacity building.

Despite the review, he said, PSC had been inundated by requests from employees reluctant to retire and who are seeking contract extension after attaining retirement age.

He has directed government ministries, departments and agencies to put in place succession plans to forestall the need for any employee requesting to work beyond their retirement age.

“Kindly bring the contents of this circular to all officers under your jurisdiction for information and implementation accordingly,” he said.

The directive will affect thousands of civil servants who are set to retire from civil service. A number of those employees had already applied to have their contracts renewed.

By July, some 2,136 civil servants had announced their retirements and applied for pension.

While the move is expected to significantly cut down the State’s wage bill in an economy battered by Covid-19, the government will also feel increasing pressure from the huge number of employees exiting public service.

In the 2020-21 budget, the government allocation to pensions increased by 19 per cent to Sh57.2 billion. Civil servants are expected to use up Sh36.1 billion of the amount.

The figure is, however, expected to increase further on account of the increasing number of retirees.

