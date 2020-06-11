×
5 tips to keep your business afloat in hard times

By Esther Dianah | November 22nd 2020 at 13:59:01 GMT +0300

This year has been difficult for business owners due to the ravaging financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. But all is not lost. Here are five important things you can do to keep your business afloat during and after the pandemic.

1. Do not ruin quality

Maintaining a grip on the cost of a product during hard times is difficult. As a company, you are most likely to be pushed to the wall to make some changes on the cost of production by compromising quality. If not done properly, this might fail. Instead, the changes should be carefully done to maintain customer satisfaction. In making the changes, see to it that the quality of the product is not completely lost.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

2. Pay efficient staff

Every business is careful to save on costs, but payroll is one of the top costs in most businesses. When it comes to productivity, it is wise to hire a worker who costs more than an average worker, but works more efficiently. Seeking to review workers’ resumes during a hard time like a pandemic is important in making the necessary changes to improve on efficiency.

3. Adapt swiftly to change

Hard times come with unique dynamics. This can be used to the advantage of any business that can be able to identify the shifts brought about by a crisis, and incorporate them into their business. Identify what the market needs and deliver the products to meet these needs.

4. Get inspiration from your competitors

It is definitely advisable to look for inspiration from your competitors, regardless of the industry you are in. Some businesses might remain closed but have sought ways to interact with their customers. Whatever is working for another company might be just what you need to improve your own or stay afloat.

5. Plan ahead

Taking a clear look at consumer’s future preferences towards your product or service is good for the business. If your business is particularly dependent on people coming together, spend time thinking about what you are going to make in order to stay in business.

Look at the long-term effect of the crisis on your business than the immediate demands from customers. Business may go back to normal after the pandemic, but that is not a guarantee, so adapting is better.

Entrepreneurship Covid-19
'Save yourselves', Ethiopia tells Tigrayans as it moves on rebel-held capital

New normal: Habits, skills you need for today's world
New normal: Habits, skills you need for today’s world

Full Liverpool injury list and return dates ahead of Leicester clash
Full Liverpool injury list and return dates ahead of Leicester clash

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

5 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

11 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

13 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

14 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

Your future needs you to forget your ugly past

Your future needs you to forget your ugly past
Bishop David Muriithi 1 hour ago
Workplace activism: Speak up without burning bridges

Workplace activism: Speak up without burning bridges
Nancy Nzalambi 3 hours ago
New normal: Habits, skills you need for today's world

New normal: Habits, skills you need for today’s world
Ferdinand Mwongela 4 hours ago
A closer look: Mudavadi on family and life

A closer look: Mudavadi on family and life
Jacqueline Mahugu 5 hours ago

Personal finance books to get on your reading list

Money & Careers

Personal finance books to get on your reading list

Personal finance books to get on your reading list

Counties in a pact to improve cooperative sector

Money & Careers

Counties in a pact to improve cooperative sector

Counties in a pact to improve cooperative sector

Winning over investors was our greatest battle

Money & Careers

Winning over investors was our greatest battle

Winning over investors was our greatest battle

