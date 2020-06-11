×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Stocks dip as US stops stimulus

By Reuters | November 21st 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

World financial markets stalled on Friday as news US Treasury was ending emergency loans programmes dealt a blow to economic recovery hopes.

S&P500 futures slipped 0.5 per cent while Dow futures fell 0.6 per cent, cancelling out a firmer lead from a strong Wall Street session overnight.

Read More

The dollar was slightly weaker and the 10-year Treasury yield slipped to the lowest in 10 days at 0.818 per cent.

Eurostoxx futures started almost flat while London’s FTSE futures was up 0.25 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei stumbled 0.5 per cent while Australian shares were flat.

Chinese shares were little changed while South Korea’s KOSPI index was a shade firmer.

Related Topics
Stocks US Stimulus
Share this story
Previous article
Life slowly returning to normal in Old Town
Next article
Glovo eyes Eldoret and Kisumu

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Arsenal's Partey out of Leeds clash, Arteta backs call for five substitutes
Arsenal's Partey out of Leeds clash, Arteta backs call for five substitutes

LATEST STORIES

Top US Coronavirus official issues Thanksgiving appeal as pandemic worsens
Top US Coronavirus official issues Thanksgiving appeal as pandemic worsens

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

4 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

9 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

12 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

12 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Life slowly returning to normal in Old Town

Life slowly returning to normal in Old Town
Patrick Beja 1 hour ago
Fashion, documents to language: Why Kenya is facing an identity crisis

Fashion, documents to language: Why Kenya is facing an identity crisis
Amos Kareithi 1 hour ago
The long political and controversial journey of Kipande and now Huduma Namba card

The long political and controversial journey of Kipande and now Huduma Namba card
Amos Kareithi 1 hour ago
The man who has cheated death three times in L.Victoria

The man who has cheated death three times in L.Victoria
Harold Odhiambo 10 hours ago

Read More

Suspension of NBV shares extended

Stocks

Suspension of NBV shares extended

Suspension of NBV shares extended

Stocks mixed as poll tilts to Biden

Stocks

Stocks mixed as poll tilts to Biden

Stocks mixed as poll tilts to Biden

Supply of fish dips in market

Stocks

Supply of fish dips in market

Supply of fish dips in market

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.