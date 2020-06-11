×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

We're committed to modernisation of security sector, President Uhuru reiterates

By PSCU | November 19th 2020 at 17:42:05 GMT +0300

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated the government's commitment to the modernisation of the country's security apparatus.

The President said despite competing for national interests, including the fight against Covid-19; the government will continue investing in equipment, technology and training to enhance the effectiveness of the police and other security agencies.

“My administration recognizes the importance of security in the realization of peace and sustainable social-economic development, this is the reason I have paid particular focus on the security sector since coming into office.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“We understand that in a dynamic operating environment characterized by emerging and asymmetrical threats, investment in modern technology and cutting-edge training is instrumental for 21st Century law enforcement,” the President said.

The Head of State spoke today at the Border Police Unit (BPU) headquarters and training campus at Kanyonyo in Kitui County where he officially launched several infrastructure projects among them new lecture halls and barracks, Integrated, communication centre and sixty staff houses.

He also inspected the ongoing construction of a modern hospital and flagged off a fleet of thirty-five patrol vehicles donated by the US Government to beef up Kenya's anti-terrorism efforts.

Once again, the President hailed the multi-agency approach to the management of the country's security and congratulated BPU for synergising with other security and border control agencies to significantly lower incidents of cross-border insecurity.

“Going forward, our security sector will adopt greater collaborative approaches with related agencies both within the country as well as colleagues in other nations,” the President said.

On the welfare of police officers, the President said the Government continues to implement initiatives aimed at improving their working and living conditions among them the expanded medical and housing schemes.

The Head of State challenged the security sector to collaborate more with the public in the fight against crime in order to attain greater success.

“In doing so, we must also remember that community involvement is critical to mission success. Officers in the security sector must cultivate a community-friendly image, be courteous, be approachable and be embodiments of the highest standards and ideals of the service,” the President advised.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i thanked President for the Government's enhanced investment in the security sector.

“Since you became President in 2013, the unprecedented changes we have seen in the security of our country and the level of investment that has gone into the security sector is actually a testament to your level of interest and focus in securing our people, our property and the country,” Dr Matiang’i said.

Other speakers at the event, attended by Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Robert Kibochi and Interior CAS Hussein Dado among other senior Government officials, were Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and the US Regional Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Marc Jackson.

Related Topics
President Uhuru Kenyatta Covid-19 Security sector
Share this story
Previous article
Guardiola extends Man City contract to 2023
Next article
Veteran journalist Juma Aluoch buried at his home in Homa Bay

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

US Covid-19 deaths top 250,000 as New York City schools halt in-person classes
US Covid-19 deaths top 250,000 as New York City schools halt in-person classes

LATEST STORIES

Veteran journalist Juma Aluoch buried at his home in Homa Bay
Veteran journalist Juma Aluoch buried at his home in Homa Bay

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

3 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

8 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

11 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

11 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...

What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...
Peter Theuri 18 hours ago
High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000

High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000
Winnie Makena 18 hours ago
Governor: My 18-day battle against virus

Governor: My 18-day battle against virus
Lydiah Nyawira 18 hours ago
Experts fault heavy school calendar

Experts fault heavy school calendar
Augustine Oduor 18 hours ago

Read More

Qatar Airways marks 15 years in Kenya

Business News

Qatar Airways marks 15 years in Kenya

Qatar Airways marks 15 years in Kenya

Stakeholders want customised content for Africa's Oil and Gas

Business News

Stakeholders want customised content for Africa's Oil and Gas

Stakeholders want customised content for Africa's Oil and Gas

Firm expands operations in Kenya

Business News

Firm expands operations in Kenya

Firm expands operations in Kenya

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.