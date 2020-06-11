?Naivas to open more branches by yearend

A section of the newly opened Naivas Supermarket branch at Waterfront Mall, Karen. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Naivas is planning to open its 70th branch even as many retailers downscale operations to cut costs amid an increasingly tough economic environment.

The retailer is keen on opening food markets, recently launching a store at The Waterfront Mall in upmarket Karen.

Naivas Chief Commercial Officer Willy Kimani said two branches will open in the next two weeks including at Nairobi’s Hazina Trade Centre where Nakumatt Lifestyle used to be.

Read More

“We want to outline our commitment to growth and promotion of our people’s well-being. Our customers’ resilience has motivated us to remain resilient as well,” he said.

Mr Kimani was speaking yesterday during the launch of the supermarket chain’s annual Christmas campaign, dubbed Kikwetu, which has been running for the last 10 years.

The campaign rewards shoppers with various gifts and offers.

This year, Naivas said it has invested Sh10 million more compared to last year at a total of Sh40 million in winnings.

Out of this, Sh35 million is in cash-back (gift vouchers) and Sh5 million is set aside for the signature give-away, live goats. The campaign will run for 50 days.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

Also present at the event was Retail Trade Association of Kenya Chief Executive Wambui Mbarire, who lauded the supermarket for its resilience.

She said the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic had taken a toll on retailers, observing that despite a spike in purchases as people rushed to stock their houses in March when the first coronavirus case was reported, the second quarter of the year saw declines in sales as potential customers were already overstocked.