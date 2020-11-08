×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

EACC wins landmark case against former commissioner of lands

By Patrick Kibet | November 8th 2020 at 10:36:45 GMT +0300

 

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has won a landmark case against former Commissioner of Lands Wilson Gachanja at the Kitale Environment and Lands Court.

EACC had moved to court seeking to have a title deed issued by Gachanja quashed and disputed land reverted Kenya National Library Services (KNLS).

Read More

The commission told the court that the land measuring 0.44 ha was alienated to KNLS but in December 31, 1993, Gachanja issued the land to William Kipserem Busienei with a 99-year lease with effect from February 1, 1992.

Gordon Odeka Ochieng, a senior official at the Ministry of Lands, in his statement, noted that the suit land was approved and proposed for construction of a public library in Kitale town in the early 1990s.

Richard Rono, an employee of KNLS based in Eldoret, told the court that the land was reserved for library and accepted for allotment after the State agency paid Sh6,044 land fees to the Ministry of Lands.

He added that in 2010 when KNLS moved to obtain the title deed, it discovered the land had been encroached on and issued to a different entity.

In his defence, Busienei denied all the allegations levelled against him and claimed that he was lawfully given a lease to the suit properties and KNLS encroached on the property.

Busienei was further alleged to have transferred the land to two other parties in 1995.

Land auctioned

Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC) Assistant Investment Manager Zephaniah Kiprop Rono told the court the Busienei applied for a Sh300,000 loan in 1995 and when he defaulted the land was auctioned. Elizabeth Wanjiru Usagi, in her defence, told the court she bought the land from ICDC and that she was not aware that the suit land was reserved for KNLS at the time of purchase.

Justice Mwangi Njoroge noted that the evidence by surveyors to court showed that KNLS had reserved four parcels of land in 1989.

He noted that having produced a Part Development Plan in 1989, the land was not available for allocation to any other person.

“Having been so reserved that land was no longer available for allocation to any other person as it was already alienated. In the instant case, there was no circumstance that empowered the Gachanja to alienate the suit property to the Busienei,” Justice Njoroge noted.

He held that the allocation of the land to Busienei was irregular and illegal and ordered the charges to loan facility discard.

“A declaration that the Kenya National Library Service is the lawful holder of the leasehold interest in respect of land parcel number Kitale Municipality/Block 6/300 measuring 0.443 Ha for the remainder of the term of 99 years from 1/4/1996 pursuant to the Certificate of Lease issued on August 1, 2011,” the judge ruled.

Related Topics
EACC Wilson Gachanja Kitale Environment and Lands Court
Share this story
Previous article
MPs differ on age factor in Uhuru nominations
Next article
Fugitive Ivory Coast opposition chief arrested

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

DPP says gaps in KEMSA procurement probe to be closed before prosecution
DPP says gaps in KEMSA procurement probe to be closed before prosecution

LATEST STORIES

Signs you should fire a financial advisor
Signs you should fire a financial advisor

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes

1 hour ago

Explainer: Citizen Trump will face legal woes
US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trum...

2 days ago

US Election: What happens in the event of a tie between Trump and Biden?
How US Electoral College works

5 days ago

How US Electoral College works
Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

11 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Signs you should fire a financial advisor

Signs you should fire a financial advisor
Pauline Muindi 15 minutes ago
Flying Squad boss retires after 40 years in the line of big fire

Flying Squad boss retires after 40 years in the line of big fire
Kamore Maina 1 hour ago
The villain in incomplete tasks

The villain in incomplete tasks
Nancy Nzalambi 2 hours ago
Court quashes mandatory SGR cargo haulage order

Court quashes mandatory SGR cargo haulage order
Julius Chepkwony and Willis Oketch 3 hours ago

Read More

Investors celebrate Biden winning US presidency

Business

Investors celebrate Biden winning US presidency

Investors celebrate Biden winning US presidency

Treasury exempts Bank of Africa from 25 per cent shareholding threshold

Business

Treasury exempts Bank of Africa from 25 per cent shareholding threshold

Treasury exempts Bank of Africa from 25 per cent shareholding threshold

State finally sets the pace for BT cotton growing with free seeds

Business

State finally sets the pace for BT cotton growing with free seeds

State finally sets the pace for BT cotton growing with free seeds

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.