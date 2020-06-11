×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

EPRA: Kenya Power bid to increase electricity tariffs by over 20pc still under review

By Sara Okuoro | November 5th 2020 at 16:00:23 GMT +0300

Kenya Power staff repair a power line in Migori town. [File, Standard]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has issued clarification on the status of the tariff review application by Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) saying that the application is still under review and approvals are yet to be granted.

"EPRA informs the public that the tariff application is still under the Authority's review and no approvals have been granted," said EPRA.

The Authority set the record straight on Thursday following media reports alluding that EPRA had approved higher electricity fees following the tariff review application by KPLC.

Read More

"Our attention has been drawn to articles published in today's newspapers and other media outlets. The articles suggest that the Authority has approved higher electricity prices in the wake of renewed push by Kenya Power to have tariffs increased by at least 20 per cent," said the Authority.

"Once the internal review on the tariff application has been completed, and in accordance with the Energy Act 2019 and the Constitution of Kenya 2010, the Authority will embark on stakeholder engagements and public hearings on the application before the final approval is granted," said EPRA Director General Pavel Oimeke.

Related Topics
Kenya Power KPLC EPRA Electricity Bills Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority
Share this story
Previous article
Water company ordered to refund over Sh20 million to customers
Next article
Kenya needs robust push of agricultural insurance to fight hunger

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Widespread blackout hit Nairobi, Rift Valley and Western Kenya regions
Widespread blackout hit Nairobi, Rift Valley and Western Kenya regions

LATEST STORIES

Police to tighten grip on enforcement of Covid protocols
Police to tighten grip on enforcement of Covid protocols

CHECKPOINT

How US Electoral College works

2 days ago

How US Electoral College works
Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

9 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

16 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

18 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Laid-back mountain town builds on colonial heritage

Laid-back mountain town builds on colonial heritage
Peter Theuri 17 hours ago
Families hit by coronavirus suffer trauma of stigma

Families hit by coronavirus suffer trauma of stigma
Mercy Kahenda 17 hours ago
8 reasons your career has stalled

8 reasons your career has stalled
Jacqueline Mahugu 1 day ago
How to keep your best employees from leaving

How to keep your best employees from leaving
Pauline Muindi 1 day ago

Read More

Kenya needs robust push of agricultural insurance to fight hunger

Business News

Kenya needs robust push of agricultural insurance to fight hunger

Kenya needs robust push of agricultural insurance to fight hunger

Water company ordered to refund over Sh20 million to customers

Business News

Water company ordered to refund over Sh20 million to customers

Water company ordered to refund over Sh20 million to customers

Africa's passenger traffic revised downwards

Business News

Africa's passenger traffic revised downwards

Africa's passenger traffic revised downwards

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.