EPRA: Kenya Power bid to increase electricity tariffs by over 20pc still under review

Kenya Power staff repair a power line in Migori town. [File, Standard]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has issued clarification on the status of the tariff review application by Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) saying that the application is still under review and approvals are yet to be granted.

"EPRA informs the public that the tariff application is still under the Authority's review and no approvals have been granted," said EPRA.

The Authority set the record straight on Thursday following media reports alluding that EPRA had approved higher electricity fees following the tariff review application by KPLC.

"Our attention has been drawn to articles published in today's newspapers and other media outlets. The articles suggest that the Authority has approved higher electricity prices in the wake of renewed push by Kenya Power to have tariffs increased by at least 20 per cent," said the Authority.

"Once the internal review on the tariff application has been completed, and in accordance with the Energy Act 2019 and the Constitution of Kenya 2010, the Authority will embark on stakeholder engagements and public hearings on the application before the final approval is granted," said EPRA Director General Pavel Oimeke.