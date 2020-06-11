Kenya implements electronic visa

Travellers planning to visit Kenya early next year will be required to have an electronic visa.

In a statement, the department of immigration services says 100 per cent electronic visa (e-visa) will be effected from January 2021.

“Therefore all passengers from countries that require a visa to enter Kenya shall be required to obtain e-visa before boarding an aircraft,” says Alicent Odipo.

Kenya is also phasing out an old passport with an electronic passport.

In February Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’I announced a deadline extension for migrating to the new e-passport to March 2021.

While making the announcement, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the extension was to enable about 1.8 million Kenyans, mostly those in the diaspora, to acquire the new passports.

“We note with concern that 1.8 million Kenyans, mostly in the diaspora, are yet to replace their old passports with the East African Community biometric e-passport,” said Dr. Matiang’i.

The CS said the government was progressively phasing out the old generation passports as part of Kenya’s commitment to migrate to the e-passport following the International Civil Aviation Organisation specifications.

To rationalise issuance of the new travel document, the government has set up and operationalised four passport control centres in Nakuru, Kisii, Eldoret and Embu, and six others in the diaspora - three in Europe (Berlin, Paris, and London), one in the US (Washington DC), another in Johannesburg, South Africa, and one more in Dubai.