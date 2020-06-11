×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Pain and joy of a weaker shilling as unit hits Sh108.8

By Dominic Omondi | November 2nd 2020 at 07:00:00 GMT +0300

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge during an interview. [David Gichuru/Standard]

The weakening of the shilling is turning into a double-edged sword for Kenyans, with some smiling to the bank as others stare at a gloomy festive season.

At the close of business on Friday, the local currency was trading at Sh108.8 against the dollar, a substantial loss of ground against the greenback.

Before Kenya announced its first case of Covid-19 on March 13, a dollar fetched Sh102.4 to the shilling.

Read More

The weakening of the shilling, occasioned by deterioration in the country’s external position resulted in more dollars leaving the country than they came in. This has been a source of both pain and joy for businesses and consumers.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge, in an interview with KTN on Thursday, said he was not worried by the shilling losing ground as long as there was a well-organised market.

“When you have a well-organised market, you have a rate that is appropriate for both buyers and suppliers,” said Njoroge, acknowledging that a significant change in the exchange rate might have an impact on the cost of living.

Kenya is a net importer, which makes it vulnerable in case of a weaker local currency.

Moreover, with a lot of the country’s external debt being denominated in dollars, servicing the same debt, particularly interest payments, will take up more taxes that would have been used for to finance other critical public services.

Ken Gichinga, the chief economist at Mentoria Economics, noted that with a big chunk of the country’s import bill being denominated in dollars, a weak shilling was likely to result in imported inflation. “As the cost of fuel goes up, the cost of other products such as food goes up,” said Gichinga.

Other than transport, other consumer products that are likely to go up include electricity. Mid-October, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) signalled consumers would dig deeper into their pockets as the cost of power goes up again on account of a weak shilling.

“Notice is given that all prices for electrical energy… will be liable to a foreign exchange fluctuation adjustment of plus 107.31 cents per unit (kWh) for all metre readings taken in October 2020,” said Epra.

At Sh1.07 per unit, the forex adjustment cost is at its highest in about two years. The foreign exchange adjustment component of the power bill nearly doubled in just one month, rising to Sh1.07 per unit of power consumed in October from Sh0.57 per kWh in September.

Motorists would have had it easier after the prices of a barrel of Murban crude oil dropped - but weaker unit thwarted the benefits. Experts note that Kenyans will feel a pinch when repaying their foreign debts, which are denominated in foreign currency.

However, a weak shilling will see exports, mainly tea, coffee and horticulture, fetch better prices. Exporters and recipients of diaspora inflows will also smile to the bank. Those in tourism will earn more shillings for every dollar received.

Gichinga said the country’s exchange rate is finally going to its equilibrium, a situation that will boost exports.

A weak shilling has also benefited speculators, said Tony Watima, an economist.

“Speculators also tend to have a field day which works both ways. Some will speculate a gain and others a loss, and that effect always balances,” said Watima.

Related Topics
Kenyan Shilling Dollar CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge
Share this story
Previous article
Infant jaundice: The harmless condition that can turn fatal
Next article
Airlines suffer as UK bans travel

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenyan shilling under pressure against the dollar
Kenyan shilling under pressure against the dollar

LATEST STORIES

Steve Gitau flies away to victory in Muthaiga
Steve Gitau flies away to victory in Muthaiga

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

5 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

13 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

14 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

25 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Pain of weakening shilling as unit hits lows of Sh108

Pain of weakening shilling as unit hits lows of Sh108
Dominic Omondi 8 minutes ago
What it will take to get city out of the gutter

What it will take to get city out of the gutter
Njoroge Kinuthia 7 hours ago
Infant jaundice: The harmless condition that can turn fatal

Infant jaundice: The harmless condition that can turn fatal
Killiad Sinide 7 hours ago
Kentice Tikolo: Tough boss lady riding soccer storm

Kentice Tikolo: Tough boss lady riding soccer storm
Beryl Ringos 17 hours ago

Read More

Kakuzi names new board chair, sets up human rights team

Business

Kakuzi names new board chair, sets up human rights team

Kakuzi names new board chair, sets up human rights team

Airlines suffer as UK bans travel

Business

Airlines suffer as UK bans travel

Airlines suffer as UK bans travel

Oil tumbles on virus, US poll jitters

Business

Oil tumbles on virus, US poll jitters

Oil tumbles on virus, US poll jitters

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.