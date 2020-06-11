×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Icpak wants more cash to agriculture

By Macharia Kamau | October 30th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) Chairperson Rose Mwaura during the launch of Devolution Survey Report in Nairobi on Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Counties continue to starve agriculture of funds despite the sector being key to the economies of many of the devolved units.

A new report by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants (Icpak) notes that counties on average allocated 6.7 per cent of their budgets to agriculture, generally underfunding the sector that is responsible for most residents’ livelihoods.

The accountants want the requirements of the Maputo Declaration, which requires countries to allocate at least 10 per cent of their annual budgets to agriculture, mirrored by the counties.

Read More

“The Maputo Declaration should be cascaded to counties if meaningful development were to be realised. The exception would only be given to urban counties where agriculture is not the main priority economic development activity,” the report said.

“However, a quick scan of these allocations paints a picture of non-compliance with the declaration especially in counties perceived to rely on agriculture as their mainstay activity.”

Icpak also wants the national government to give up some of the functions that should be handled by the counties, noting that this was partly to blame for the underfunding of agriculture.

“Overall, the underfunding of agriculture, as the study found out, maybe attributable to several factors. In some cases, agriculture functions had not been fully devolved to the counties since there are entities at the national government carrying them out,” said the report, which Icpak undertook jointly with civic education programme Uraia.

The report also reviewed the health and education sectors, examining the impact that devolution has had on them.

“The main aim of prioritising agriculture as a key sector that drives the economy is to increase productivity and income growth, especially for smallholders; enhanced food security and equity, emphasis on irrigation to introduce stability in agricultural output,” Icpak said.

Alternative financing

The report also proposes alternative financing mechanisms such as public-private partnerships to supplement the growing budget gap for implementation of the sector’s projects and programmes.

Reviewing allocation to agriculture between 2014 and last year, Kitui emerged as the only county to meet the Maputo Declaration threshold, allocating 16 per cent of its budget to agriculture on average.

“Kitui had the highest allocation at 16 per cent, which could be attributable to the irrigation schemes in the county to address drought challenges for food security,” the report said.

Related Topics
Icpak Maputo Declaration Agriculture
Share this story
Previous article
Sand trucks warned against overloading along a tourist road
Next article
NCPB stores empty as farmers decry low maize prices

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Munya dismantles food authority in sector makeover
Munya dismantles food authority in sector makeover

LATEST STORIES

Raila wants IEBC team fired over Sh14b budget
Raila wants IEBC team fired over Sh14b budget

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

2 days ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

10 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

11 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

22 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Shock as varsity students attend online lessons in bars and hotels

Shock as varsity students attend online lessons in bars and hotels
Augustine Oduor 1 hour ago
The fight for Laikipia’s key rivers- Why locals are fighting for rivers in Laikipia

The fight for Laikipia’s key rivers- Why locals are fighting for rivers in Laikipia
Jacinta Mutura 1 hour ago
The DJ who keeps Uhuru on his feet

The DJ who keeps Uhuru on his feet
Stevens Muendo 15 hours ago
From cow dung to stone: Secrets of Kenya’s buildings

From cow dung to stone: Secrets of Kenya’s buildings
Peter Theuri 17 hours ago

Read More

SGR cargo delay hurts shippers

Business

SGR cargo delay hurts shippers

SGR cargo delay hurts shippers

Kenya Power on campaign to curb electrical accidents

Business

Kenya Power on campaign to curb electrical accidents

Kenya Power on campaign to curb electrical accidents

State bets on new law to stem post-harvest losses

Business

State bets on new law to stem post-harvest losses

State bets on new law to stem post-harvest losses

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.