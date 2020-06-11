×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Landowners stall power line project

By Macharia Kamau | October 29th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

3D Electric powerlines over sunrise. [File, Standard]

One of the major challenges for State entities implementing infrastructure projects is agreeing on the amount of money to pay landowners for the use of their land.

But one agency is facing a different headache altogether.

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) cannot trace owners of land on which it plans to build power transmission lines in three counties.

The company, tasked with building and operating high voltage electricity lines, yesterday said it cannot locate 142 landowners in Laikipia, Meru and Isiolo counties where is building a 96km transmission line between Nanyuki and Isiolo. The agency needs to compensate property owners whose land will host pylons and masts that will carry the transmission lines.

Yesterday’s notice comes after a similar one to a number of landowners in Kajiado County. Ketraco said the landowners who do not show up within 30 days would, however, not lose out as their compensation would be processed later once they contact the agency.  

Read More

“Compensation of limited loss of land use of land has been ongoing since 2013. Ketraco hereby gives 30 days’ notice… to the projected affected persons, that is, absentee landowners who have not had any contact with Ketraco despite meetings organised in the project areas, to contract Ketraco for purposes of identification and compensation for limited loss of use of land for their affected land parcels. Those who do not respond… will have their compensation set aside for payment when they present their claims for the same.”

It is also facing the same challenge with the Isinya-Namanga line, which is expected to improve the connectivity of Tanzania’s and Kenya’s power sectors. Ketraco last week listed some 53 landowners on the route that have not established contact since 2017 to allow the company to construct its power lines.

While absentee property owners may be problematic for the company, the major challenge has been those who ask for too much money before they can allow Ketraco to proceed with its projects.

This has, in the past, resulted in major delays and at times translated into a higher cost of constructing the power lines.

Related Topics
Ketraco Landowners
Share this story
Previous article
Kenya’s Covid-19 daily caseload cross 1,000 mark again, 16 die
Next article
State bets on new law to stem post-harvest losses

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Village boy who went to big city barefoot and became IT guru
Village boy who went to big city barefoot and became IT guru

LATEST STORIES

IEBC to spend Sh14 billion on referendum
IEBC to spend Sh14 billion on referendum

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

1 day ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

9 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

10 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

21 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

'Missing' landowners stall power line project

'Missing' landowners stall power line project
Macharia Kamau 54 minutes ago
Photos: Man uses fish waste to make fancy shoes and jewelry

Photos: Man uses fish waste to make fancy shoes and jewelry
Joe Ombuor 15 hours ago
Why personal branding is essential

Why personal branding is essential
Winnie Makena 16 hours ago
Make your money work for you, they said

Make your money work for you, they said
Peter Muiruri 1 day ago

Read More

State bets on new law to stem post-harvest losses

Business

State bets on new law to stem post-harvest losses

State bets on new law to stem post-harvest losses

Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala on the cusp of clinching WTO chief job

Business

Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala on the cusp of clinching WTO chief job

Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala on the cusp of clinching WTO chief job

Foreign investments dip on virus jitters

Business

Foreign investments dip on virus jitters

Foreign investments dip on virus jitters

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.