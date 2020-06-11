×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sodoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sodoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nyong'o demolishes more roadside kiosks as Kisumu prepares for 2021 Africities

By Kevin Omollo | October 28th 2020 at 11:44:50 GMT +0300

Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang Nyong'o

KISUMU, KENYA: More than 50 roadside kiosks that dot Kisumu County have been demolished in the ongoing second phase beautification programme in the city ahead of the 2021 Africities meeting.

Spot check around the city on Wednesday found the County bulldozers pushing, digging, excavating, and levelling soil and debris at various work sites in the posh Mlimani, Mountain view, and Juakali zones.

According to acting Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga the repair of sidewalk ways, tarmacking, and repair of estate and city inroads is expected to be complete by end of this year.

''We want to make sure that we complete repair, tarmacking and grading of all major roads leading to and out of the city ahead of the 2021 Africities meeting by end of this year,'' Wanga told the Standard.

He spoke as governor Prof Anyang Nyong'o promised to fashion Kisumu City to model those of industrialized countries in the West as the county gears up for the 2021 Afri-cities summit.

Read More

The Africities event is expected to attract more than 10,000 people across Africa and the country.

''We want to improve on the aesthetic value of the city and to make sure that anybody who walks in the city streets does not walk on mud but paved cabros and tarmac, hence the cleanup,'' said Nyong'o.

The Africities Summit seeks to share strategies to improve the living conditions of local populations and to contribute to integration, peace, and unity of Africa from the grassroots.

The governor explained this is why they want to repair or tarmac all driveways, put new cabros in all walkways to the city that need to be graded to restore them to their peak look condition.

Currently, a round tour of Kisumu reveals road improvements and new road construction, especially in the Central Business District,(CBD), where thousands of traders have been moved out of the streets.

The county administration is also constructing a 10,000 unit small traders Centre complete with modern social amenities at the new Uhuru Business park.

President Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga last week toured the facility and were impressed by its architecture. The market is almost 85 per cent complete and will be opened by next year.

Already, Kisumu County has identified approximately 10,000 acres of land located in Miwani within Muhoroni Sub-County to set up the Special Economic Zone.

The SEZ is projected to address domestic private sector constraints such as the cost of energy, limited transport linkages, market access, and reduced bureaucracy.

According to governor Nyong'o, the availability of industrial and commercial land for the establishment of SEZ will help spur the Lakeside city's industrial growth.

''The SEZ will provide more land for small and large scale industrial development create jobs in skilled sectors and encouraging knowledge transfer to bolster growth,'' he said.

Related Topics
Kisumu County Anyang Nyongo Afri-cities summit
Share this story
Previous article
What does Shenzhen SEZ tell about China's economic future?
Next article
Rugby player dies in illegal game that breached COVID-19 protocols

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Family, hospital differ after pregnant teen dies
Family, hospital differ after pregnant teen dies

LATEST STORIES

Tanzania decides: What we know so far
Tanzania decides: What we know so far

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

20 hours ago

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers
Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?

8 days ago

Why do murder suspects undergo psychiatric evaluations?
Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds

10 days ago

Pilot handbook: How high altitude may down aircraft in seconds
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

21 days ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Photos: Man uses fish waste to make fancy shoes and jewelry

Photos: Man uses fish waste to make fancy shoes and jewelry
Joe Ombuor 3 hours ago
Why personal branding is essential

Why personal branding is essential
Winnie Makena 4 hours ago
Entrepreneurship lessons learnt from making mistakes

Entrepreneurship lessons learnt from making mistakes
Peter Theuri 12 hours ago
Make your money work for you, they said

Make your money work for you, they said
Peter Muiruri 12 hours ago

Read More

Centum unit lines up Sh4b bond for housing projects

Home & Away

Centum unit lines up Sh4b bond for housing projects

Centum unit lines up Sh4b bond for housing projects

NCA in a standoff with contractors over approvals

Home & Away

NCA in a standoff with contractors over approvals

NCA in a standoff with contractors over approvals

Nairobi Gate Industrial Park opens for business, signs major tenant

Home & Away

Nairobi Gate Industrial Park opens for business, signs major tenant

Nairobi Gate Industrial Park opens for business, signs major tenant

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.