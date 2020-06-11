×
Virtual sports fuel change in tact

By Agency | October 21st 2020 at 02:10:00 GMT +0300

Virtual sports are becoming a household name in recent times due to the growing attraction with games such as Fifa and other fantasy sports video games.

Along with the growth of such games comes the introduction of virtual betting.

Now, not only can you create your very own fantasy teams, but you can also place bets on computer-generated matches and leagues including sports such as football, baseball, hockey, and horse racing.

According to experts, the virtual gaming products provide customers with new user experience and entertainment.

“The process involves gambling on virtual games that are set up by whichever bookmaker or site you choose. The outcomes from each match or event are generated by a computer algorithm that picks the winner in a non-bias way,” says Wilson Kinyanjui in an interview.

Furthermore, games can be played at all hours of the day, every day for users wishing to wager.

Betting firm Odibets for instance on Wednesday said it has revamped its virtual betting platform, Odileague which currently has several games from various leagues including the Kenya Premier League.

 

