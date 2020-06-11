×
American Airlines plans to return Boeing 737 Max to service at year-end

By Reuters | October 18th 2020 at 10:37:15 GMT +0300

American Airlines Group plans to return Boeing 737 Max jets to service for passenger flights by the end of this year depending on certification of the aircraft from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), it said on Sunday.

The airline said it will operate a daily 737 Max flight between Miami and New York from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, with flights available for booking from October 24.

“We remain in contact with the FAA and Boeing on the certification process and we’ll continue to update our plans based on when the aircraft is certified,” the company said in a statement.

The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people, but the FAA is expected to lift its grounding order at some point in November.

American Airlines said it will make customers aware that they are flying on a 737 MAX.

