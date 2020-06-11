Centum hands over 74 houses

A section of house units at Awali estate in Kilifi County. The houses are constructed by Vipingo Development Limited at the cost of Sh1.2 billion. [Omondi Onyango,Standard].

Centum Investment Company’s real estate has handed over 74 maisonettes and bungalows at Awali Estate, in Vipingo, Kilifi County, to their owners.

The estate, which is part of a mixed user development project valued at Sh1.2 billion, boasts amenities such as manicured gardens, a swimming pool, children play areas, jogging tracks, card access control and reliable water supply from one of the largest, Centum-constructed desalination plants in the region.

The estate sits on a 30-acre parcel next to Vipingo Ridge Golf Estate and is part of the infrastructure projects by the listed company that will evolve into a model for the new East Africa city.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, who officiated at the handover ceremony, commended the management of Centum PLC through Vipingo Development Limited for choosing to invest in the county.

“Centum PLC has shown that it is capable of midwifing bigger investments projects as a wholly-owned Kenyan entity. After my meeting with Centum PLC chairman Chris Kirubi, I was convinced that they will do a good job,” Mr Kingi said.

He said the firm followed due process when it made its intentions known after participating in the inaugural Kilifi County International Investment Forum that was attended by local and international investors in 2016.

The governor welcomed the new house owners and asked them to register as ratepayers.

Dr Kirubi who addressed the event via video link congratulated the new homeowners and lauded the locals for accepting to have the project established in the area and assured them of Centum’s support.

Construction of the family-oriented gated community commenced in January 2019 and the houses will be delivered this Saturday, three months ahead of the scheduled completion date.

Centum PLC Chief Executive James Mworia said 1,300 jobs were created during construction.