×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya to ratify key conventions promoting fishing in Indian Ocean

By Philip Mwakio | October 6th 2020 at 03:50:41 GMT +0300

Kenya is moving ahead to ratify three key conventions to promote safety and efficiency in fishing,training of fishers as well as welfare of fishers.

Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) Acting Director General, John Omingo said Kenya believes that the Cape Town Agreement of 2012 aims at ensuring fishers rights are upheld.

Omingo said that the fisheries sector is one of the key drivers towards food security and therefore KMA has been at the forefront in collaboration with the State Department for Shipping and Maritime Affairs in proposing the ratification of the three conventions.

Omingo said that the State Department of Shipping and Maritime Affairs and KMA have sought collaboration of other relevant Ministries, departments and agencies to ensure that the conventions are ratified in a timely manner to ensure the Big 4 Agenda and food security are achieved while ensuring that fishing vessels are safely operated and the fishers rights protected.

He made the remarks during the launch of Kenya owned fishing vessel, FV Ra-Horakhthy at the Liwatoni Fisheries Complex over the weekend.

Read More

''Indeed in efforts to end hunger, achieve food security and improve nutrition as well as promote sustainable agriculture, Sustainable Development Goal (SDG2) and feed its growing population, the government launched the Big 4 Agenda that is a five year programme that seeks to achieve rapid results,''Omingo noted.

Under the Big 4, emphasis is on manufacturing, Universal Health Coverage, affordable housing and food security.
He commended the Kenyan investor for the vessel adding that it was encouraging to have Kenyans get gainful employment.

"Employment creation for the Kenyan fishers is paramount for poverty reduction and to a large extent food security. We therefore welcome the decision by owners and directors of FV Ra -Horakhty to register their vessel in Kenya and we encourage employment of Kenyan fishers onboard the ship,'' he said.

During the launch ceremony, Presidential Blue Economy Implementation committee chairman, Gen (rtd) Samson Mwathethe witnessed the entry of 11 Kenyan seafarers who had been recruited to work aboard the fishing vessel.
Mwathethe wished the crew of the vessel safe seas as they embarked on their fishing voyage in the deep waters of the Indian Ocean.

Related Topics
Blue Economy Indian Ocean General Mwathahe
Share this story
Previous article
Kenyan banker wins prestigious energy manager of the year award
Next article
Former England pair Welbeck and Wilshere left without clubs

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Fears that Lamu Port is the next white elephant
Fears that Lamu Port is the next white elephant

LATEST STORIES

Schools to re-open on October 12
Schools to re-open on October 12

CHECKPOINT

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

6 hours ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

7 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

11 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?
Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?

18 days ago

Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?
Julie Masiga 7 hours ago
Why the government has to print money

Why the government has to print money
Domnic Omondi 9 hours ago
Village where drug lords rule

Village where drug lords rule
Stephen Nzioka 10 hours ago
Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund

Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund
Kamau Muthoni 17 hours ago

Read More

US program to invest Sh3.2 billion in Kenyan women

Money & Careers

US program to invest Sh3.2 billion in Kenyan women

US program to invest Sh3.2 billion in Kenyan women

Kenyan banker wins prestigious energy manager of the year award

Money & Careers

Kenyan banker wins prestigious energy manager of the year award

Kenyan banker wins prestigious energy manager of the year award

Tuskys appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Money & Careers

Tuskys appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Tuskys appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.