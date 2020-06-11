×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Uchumi debts to be verified through a portal

By Wainaina Wambu | October 6th 2020 at 02:22:02 GMT +0300

Uchumi Supermarkets has opened a portal for trade and services creditors to register their debts as part of the retailer’s implementation of the Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA).

Registration of debt incurred before March 2 through the online portal http://www.myuchumi.com/ will allow the retailer verify and audit debt.

“The CVA which was approved by the High Court directs that we verify all old debts through a transparent and sustainable process and we are asking all suppliers to register their debts within the next three weeks,” said Uchumi Supermarkets CEO Mohamed Mohamed.

The exact amount of supplier debt will be known once the verification process is completed.

The CVA, the retailer’s blueprint for the return to profitability, provides a proposed review of the restructuring of the current debt as well as the strategic overview of the business operations of the retail chain that has been undertaken by the Board and Management of Uchumi and other experienced consultants including Owen Koimburi who was appointed as the Supervisor in 2019.

Earlier this year, creditors including banks, suppliers and shareholders agreed on the CVA that will see them take a 30 per cent haircut and get repaid in parts within six years.

Aside from the haircut, 40 per cent of the debt owed to unsecured creditors will be converted to non-cumulative convertible preferred shares.

Read More

Related Topics
Uchumi High Court Nakumatt
Share this story
Previous article
Kenya vs Zambia friendly to be played behind closed doors, says Mwendwa
Next article
Trans Nzoia boy stabs, injures schoolgirl for rejecting him

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

How police bungled probe on students murder
How police bungled probe on students murder

LATEST STORIES

Schools to re-open on October 12
Schools to re-open on October 12

CHECKPOINT

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

5 hours ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

7 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

11 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?
Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?

18 days ago

Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?

Good and bad mums: Who are you to judge?
Julie Masiga 5 hours ago
Why the government has to print money

Why the government has to print money
Domnic Omondi 7 hours ago
Village where drug lords rule

Village where drug lords rule
Stephen Nzioka 8 hours ago
Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund

Ntimama widow and son-in-law in nasty fight for Sh100m fund
Kamau Muthoni 15 hours ago

Read More

US in Sh1.6b grant to wildlife conservancies

Business

US in Sh1.6b grant to wildlife conservancies

US in Sh1.6b grant to wildlife conservancies

State fails to stop Sh17m land payout

Business

State fails to stop Sh17m land payout

State fails to stop Sh17m land payout

Firm battles bank over title of land

Business

Firm battles bank over title of land

Firm battles bank over title of land

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.