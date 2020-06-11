×
Kenya primed for Sh325m Google recovery kitty

By Frankline Sunday | September 24th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Kenyan entrepreneurs and learners stand to benefit from a Sh325 million economic recovery programme by technology giant Google.

The initiative is aimed at boosting economic recovery in sub-Saharan Africa in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is in form of grants to support education, entrepreneurship and women empowerment and is targeted at businesses, job seekers and educational institutions.

“During this time, the ability to be online has been a lifeline to so many of us, whether you are a small business trying to stay afloat, a parent looking for updates on how to keep your family healthy, or a student trying to keep up with your studies,” said Country Director for Google Kenya and East Africa Agnes Gathaiya.
 
Google has also set up a digital hub to help businesses and individuals grow their digital skills, with 500,000 businesses expected to get online through Google My Business.

Ms Gathaiya said the learning resources also aim to train and reskill one million individuals for new roles in the job market by 2021.  

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“Being helpful during these times is at the core of Google’s mission to organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful,” she said.

Google has also partnered with non-profit GiveGirectly Kenya to disburse Sh125 million in grants to 500 women who have lost their sources of income due to Covid-19.

This will see the women get a monthly stipend to support household expenses for several months and capital to refinance their businesses or start new ones.

