×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Huawei's supply chain has been 'attacked', says chairman

By Reuters | September 23rd 2020 at 10:00:00 GMT +0300

Huawei Technologies will do everything it can to strengthen its supply chain which has been “attacked”, its rotating Chairman Guo Ping said on Wednesday.

Guo was speaking at the Chinese smartphone and telecoms gear maker’s annual Huawei Connect event in Shanghai that focuses on information and communications technology.

He did not give details about the attack.

The company has been facing mounting pressure from the United States, which last month further tightened restrictions to choke Huawei’s access to commercially available chips.

In August, Richard Yu (pictured), the CEO of Huawei’s consumer business unit, said that starting on September 15, the company would cease manufacturing its most advanced chips under its Kirin line.

Those are the chips that power Huawei’s high-end phones. Concerns that the company’s phone division will fold has led consumers to rush to purchase the company’s handsets. Vendors say that prices have spiked by as much as 500 yuan (USD73.69) for some devices in response to high demand.

The company had been stockpiling chips from various vendors in advance of the restrictions’ implementation. Analysts expect its existing supply of Kirin chips will run out next year.

The US restrictions, however, allow for companies to apply for a license from U.S. authorities in order to continue supplying Huawei. Already, some businesses have attempted to make use of the policy.

Intel has said it has received licenses to supply certain products to Huawei. China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, which uses US-origin machinery to produce chips for Huawei, also said it has applied for a license.

Huawei unveiled earlier this month its new Harmony OS, an operating system it hopes to use in lieu of Android as Google has been barred from providing updates to the company.

The operating system will first launch on internet-of-things devices and later on smartphones toward the end of the year, the company has said.

Related Topics
Huawei 5G Kirin Smartphones Intel
Share this story
Previous article
Colleges reopenings in-person likely added 3,000 US COVID-19 cases per day: study
Next article
Airlines make urgent call for new bailout ahead of October 1 job cuts

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Airlines make urgent call for new bailout ahead of October 1 job cuts
Airlines make urgent call for new bailout ahead of October 1 job cuts

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru, Raila and Ruto mute as MPs failures exposed
Uhuru, Raila and Ruto mute as MPs failures exposed

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How the paint brush earns artist a living

How the paint brush earns artist a living
Meresia Aloo 34 minutes ago
Business rules you can break with a big smile

Business rules you can break with a big smile
Pauline Muindi 1 hour ago
Side hustle tips to help you earn from your time

Side hustle tips to help you earn from your time

Winnie Makena 1 hour ago
Experts: President risks ouster

Experts: President risks ouster
Paul Ogemba 3 hours ago

Read More

Tesla's value drops Sh5.4 trillion

Sci & Tech

Tesla's value drops Sh5.4 trillion

Tesla's value drops Sh5.4 trillion

First locally manufactured ventilator certified by government

Sci & Tech

First locally manufactured ventilator certified by government

First locally manufactured ventilator certified by government

ByteDance gets Trump nod to avoid TikTok shutdown

Sci & Tech

ByteDance gets Trump nod to avoid TikTok shutdown

ByteDance gets Trump nod to avoid TikTok shutdown

EU seeks new powers to penalise tech giants

Sci & Tech

EU seeks new powers to penalise tech giants

EU seeks new powers to penalise tech giants

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.