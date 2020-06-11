×
NASA snaps incredible photo of mysterious colour-changing storm on Jupiter

By Mirror | September 19th 2020 at 09:35:44 GMT +0300

Jupiter’s distinctive Red Spot can be seen in the image, alongside a mysterious colour-changing storm, dubbed Red Spot Jr

NASA has shared an incredible new photo of Jupiter, showing a mysterious colour-changing storm on the surface.

The image was taken by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope on August 25, when Jupiter was 406 million miles away from Earth.

Jupiter’s distinctive Red Spot can be seen in the image, alongside a mysterious colour-changing storm, dubbed Red Spot Jr.

NASA explained: “For the past few years, Red Spot Jr. has been fading in colour to its original shade of white after appearing red in 2006.

“However, now the core of this storm appears to be darkening slightly.

“This could hint that Red Spot Jr. is on its way to turning to a colour more similar to its cousin once again.”

Meanwhile, the image shows that the Great Red Spot is currently a stunning red colour, with its core and outermost band appearing deeper red.

The Great Red Spot currently measures about 9,800 miles across - big enough to swallow Earth!

However, the storm is still shrinking, although the reason for this remains a mystery.

NASA said: “Hubble shows that the Great Red Spot, rolling counterclockwise in the planet’s southern hemisphere, is plowing into the clouds ahead of it, forming a cascade of white and beige ribbons.”

In the top left corner of the image you’ll also be able to see Jupiter’s icy moon Europa, which is thought to hold potential ingredients for life.

