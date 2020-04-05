';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education U-Report E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Hope for State firms as auditor general promises to clear backlog

By Wainaina Wambu | July 18th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

New Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has walked into an office with a pile of a year’s unsigned audit reports that she has vowed to prioritise.

At her swearing in ceremony yesterday, Ms Gathungu (pictured) admitted to the difficulties the vacancy had caused for hundreds of State firms and also affected the accountability role played by Kenya National Audit Office since the exit last August of Edward Ouko.

“I am assuming office at challenging times owing to the gap that existed after expiry of the term of my predecessor and my assuming office. This has occasioned the backlog of audit reports,” she said at the ceremony presided over by the Chief Justice David Maraga at the Supreme Court.

SEE ALSO: Now MPs retreat to consider nominee

“My priority therefore will be to put mechanisms to clear the audit backlog as soon as possible so that entities may hold their annual general meetings and development partners can also get feedback on spending of the projects they support.”

“Most importantly, the people of Kenya can get information on how public resources have been managed for their benefit,” she added.

The Auditor General audits over 1,000 public entities including ministries, agencies, departments and independent government bodies.

Related Topics
Nancy Gathungu Auditor General Edward Ouko
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Miner: Lady Maureen was my wife, allow me to bury her
Miner: Lady Maureen was my wife, allow me to bury her

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Omar Lali: Beach boy with nine happy lives

Omar Lali: Beach boy with nine happy lives
Where did all the coins and notes go?

Where did all the coins and notes go?
Farming in the giant steps of legend Eliud Kipchoge

Farming in the giant steps of legend Eliud Kipchoge
Five more years of wait to be 'men'

Five more years of wait to be 'men'

Read More

Why Sh1.7b oil jetty continues to sit idle

Business News

Why Sh1.7b oil jetty continues to sit idle

Why Sh1.7b oil jetty continues to sit idle
Daimler to stop building sedans in the US after second-quarter loss

Business News

Daimler to stop building sedans in the US after second-quarter loss

Daimler to stop building sedans in the US after second-quarter loss
British Airways retires its Boeing 747 fleet

Business News

British Airways retires its Boeing 747 fleet

British Airways retires its Boeing 747 fleet as coronavirus hits travel
Volkswagen expects single-digit sales decline this year

Business News

Volkswagen expects single-digit sales decline this year

Volkswagen expects single-digit sales decline in China this year
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.