Twitter silences some top accounts after internal systems hacked"You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident. … We're continuing to limit the ability to Tweet, reset your password, and some other account functionalities while we look into this. Thanks for your patience," read a tweet from the Twitter Support account. The firm further locked accounts that were compromised and said they would restore access to the original account owner only when they were certain they could do so securely. "Internally, we've taken significant steps to limit access to internal systems and tools while our investigation is ongoing. More updates to come as our investigation continues," said Twitter.
"Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened," Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted.
Twitter hacking spree alarms expertsSome of the accounts targeted include those of billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill gates and Warren Buffett. The official accounts of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Kim Kardashian West, Wiz Khalifa, YouTuber MrBeast, Floyd Mayweather, and Kanye West were also affected. Other compromised accounts include, Apple, Wendy's, Uber, Hard Drive Magazine, and CashApp.
Kibwana, away from the Twitter crowd show us what you are made ofThe hackers posted a cryptocurrency scam promoting the address of a bitcoin wallet with the claim that the amount of any payments made to the address would be doubled and sent back. "Everyone is asking me to give back. You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000," read a tweet from Bill Gates' Twitter account. All the compromised tweets have since been deleted.