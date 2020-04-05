President Uhuru signs six Bills into law

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed six Bills into law at Harambee House, Nairobi The Bills, from the Senate and the National Assembly, included the Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill of 2020, the National Drought Management (Amendment) Bill of 2019 and the County Governments (Amendment) Bill of 2017. Also signed into law by the President, on Thursday, were the County Attorneys Bill of 2018, Petition to County Assemblies (Procedure) Bill of 2020 as well the County Governments (Amendment) No. 2 Bill of 2017. The signing ceremony was attended by Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka.

Also present were the Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio, his National Assembly counterpart Amos Kimunya and State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi.