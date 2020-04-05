Pensioners' reprieve as Sh26b suit withdrawn

SEE ALSO: Kenya to adopt World Bank's green housing standardsThe High Court had barred Kenya Railways from interfering with its property including Railways Club along Uhuru Highway pending the suit. Erdermann wanted the Kenya Railways and KRSRBS to compensate it after failing to agree on a tender to develop some of its properties including the Railways Club. Prime land In 2012, the property developer moved to court upon learning that Kenya Railways had sold one of the properties that was to be leased for development. It feared that other prime land too might be sold. This signed consents now means the temporary injunction placed by the High Court on some of the Kenya Railways properties have been lifted.
These include Mowbry Court along Kindaruma Road, Makongeni and Muthurwa land. Erdemann had said it was ready to put an investment of over Sh40 billion for the said properties before the dispute. The firm had planned to develop 24 apartment blocks, office suites and a five-star hotel. KRSRBS, with assets valued at over Sh20 billion, has been over the years struggled with liquidity issues. More than 90 per cent of its assets are in the property.