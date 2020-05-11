County invests in bamboo cultivation for conservation

Nandi County in collaboration with Kenya Water Towers Agency is piloting bamboo cultivation for commercial and environmental conservation efforts in the region.The initiative targets expansion of the crop in fragile ecosystems prone to landslides and have local farmers diversify into its production for export market. County Executive Committee member for Lands Philemon Bureti said the administration is seeking to replace eucalyptus plantations around wetlands and in sloppy ecosystems prone to mudslides with bamboo, which is ideal for environmental conservation. “A 50-acre land at Kibirong wetlands in Aldai sub-county has been identified and is ready for bamboo cultivation for demonstration purposes and also to provide seedlings to local farmers,” said the CEC in Eldoret yesterday.

Perennial mudslides and floods that have been experienced in some regions of Nandi county following heavy rains would be tamed once farmers embrace large scale cultivation of bamboo, he added. “Bamboo is ideal in conservation efforts since it is fast growing and its roots is a good soil holder and ideal for the fragile ecosystems,” said the CEC.

